8 Frozen Desserts At Costco, Ranked
Whether you like to enjoy a sweet treat after dinner each night or you are planning what to serve at your next party, Costco has got you covered with its bulk-sized packages of frozen desserts. The popular warehouse club carries items from famous ice cream producers like Magnum and Häagen-Dazs, in addition to sweet treats from the store's own Kirkland Signature brand.
Costco offers tubs of vanilla ice cream to keep your milkshake game going strong for weeks, and there are fruit-flavored popsicles suitable for lovers of plant-based desserts. There are ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches. There are classic options that have been around for years — such as Nestlé's Drumsticks — and there are also innovative options that only hit store shelves relatively recently, like Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups.
In short, there's something for every sweet tooth at Costco. If you're like me, however, so many choices can make it difficult to choose just one. That's why I tried each dessert and took careful notes to help you decide which product to try first. Of course, preferences often boil down to personal taste, which is why I have also made recommendations based on what others might be looking for in a frozen dessert. Aside from the Drumstick treats, this was my first time trying all these products, so nostalgia did not significantly influence my ranking. More notes on methodology are provided at the end of this article.
8. Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
This frozen dessert, marketed under Costco's private-label brand, is a suitable alternative to the Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars that Costco also sells. However, the differences in quality were definitely noticeable. The chocolate shell of the Kirkland Signature bars is thinner than what you'll find on the Häagen-Dazs bars, which I would have preferred if the ice cream of this Costco product was of higher quality. Instead, I found the ice cream in these bars to be slightly less flavorful and not as rich as I would have liked. I did enjoy the texture and flavor added by the almonds.
The list of ingredients for the ice cream in this Kirkland Signature is short and sweet, and very similar to the ingredients in the Häagen-Dazs bars. Both products include egg yolks, which are often added to ice cream for their natural emulsifying properties. The egg yolks also contribute to making ice cream even creamier and minimize the dessert's tendency to form ice crystals.
These bars are sold in boxes of 18, plenty to serve a crowd. For those looking to save money, the differences between the two brands are subtle enough and the cost difference is high enough to justify purchasing a slightly lower-quality dessert — but if you're looking for better-tasting confections, keep reading.
7. Oreo Frozen Dairy Dessert Sandwiches
This tastes less like an Oreo and more like a cookies-and-cream-flavored ice cream sandwich. However, it makes sense that the brand would lean towards this flavor profile — you can make cookies and cream ice cream with only three ingredients, one of which is Oreos. The cookie crust of Oreo's frozen dessert sandwiches mimics traditional cocoa-flavored ice cream sandwich wafers in both flavor and texture, but it is also quick to soften at room temperature. So, be warned that you might end up eating this confection with a spoon; it only takes a few minutes for the "cookies" to start sticking to your hands.
This is part of the reason why I would have preferred crispier cookies. That, and a crunchy cookie texture would have made the sandwiches more novel, helping distinguish this dessert from other ice cream sandwiches. As for the dairy portion, it has a rich, creamy texture that is satisfying, but again, it tastes nothing like the filling in an Oreo cookie. It also would have been nice to have bigger chunks of Oreo cookie distributed throughout the frozen dairy segment.
Ultimately, if you go into this dessert expecting Oreo flavors, you will be disappointed ... but if you are looking for something like an Oreo-shaped ice cream sandwich, you will be satisfied. This product is also one of the more expensive items on this list, but it is ideal for parties, since this bulk package from Costco comes with 24 individually wrapped sandwiches.
6. Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars
When compared to the Kirkland Signature ice cream bars, these Häagen-Dazs confections are the clear winner. The ice cream is much more flavorful, and its vanilla notes are easily discernible. The ice cream is smooth, rich, and cleanly detaches from the chocolate shell when bitten into. Meanwhile, the almonds are crunchier, and their flavor is more pronounced; I could immediately tell that they had been roasted. The nut chunks are distributed evenly along the bar, so you get just the right amount of crunchiness with each bite. These bars do not melt quickly, which is a blessing considering that they are mounted on short sticks. If you like almond-infused chocolate bars, you will almost certainly enjoy this dessert.
My main criticism of these bars is that while the chocolate shell is serviceable in performing its function, its flavor is far from noteworthy. I thought a darker chocolate would do a finer job in contrasting with the ice cream, and therefore live up to the high standards set by the bar's other components. Though this product is more costly than the Kirkland Signature ice cream bars, Costco's bulk packaging includes 15 Häagen-Dazs bars per box, ensuring that they are still relatively affordable.
5. Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups
Marrying Reese's with ice cream is nothing new — Reese's Klondike bars and Reese's flavors by Breyers have long been pleasing our taste buds, and Reese's also offers one of the best store-bought ice cream cakes for parties. However, these Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups only made their debut in 2023.
Imagine the aforementioned Klondike bar, but better. Waves of sweet peanut butter are folded into a peanut-buttery ice cream before being encased in a thin milk-chocolate shell. I appreciated the thoughtfulness behind the peanut butter swirl, which ensured that I could taste its full-bodied flavor in every bite. This is even a great dessert for splitting with another person, because it can easily be broken in half without disproportionately divvying up any of its elements.
However, as much as I love peanut butter, its flavor overpowered that of the ice cream; I thought the peanut butter taste could have been toned down slightly and a vanilla flavor amplified. The shape of this dessert is aesthetically pleasing, and just the right size to hold in one's hand. Though I ate this treat on a warm day, the chocolate did not immediately melt on my fingers and held its integrity long enough to be consumed entirely. This product comes with a relatively high price tag, but since each box contains 24 cups, it may be one of your better choices for feeding a crowd; just make sure to account for any peanut allergies first.
4. Drumstick
The wide spectrum of textures and flavors in Drumstick frozen desserts provides something for everyone. The brand produces some of the best-ranked ice cream novelties, and while this is certainly one of my favorite desserts available at Costco, I do have one main criticism: The crushed-peanut topping can make quite a mess, and you will probably find a few pieces already loose upon opening every package.
Drumstick makes it worth tolerating a few peanut chunks falling onto the floor, though, because the topping's crunchiness contrasts nicely with the delicate, velvety, and smooth layer of chocolate that enrobes the vanilla dairy confection and coats the cone's interior. The frozen dairy is airy and refreshing, though not particularly flavorful. I do like that it can be licked at a leisurely pace, unlike many of the desserts on this list.
Costco's variety pack provides cones in three flavors: vanilla fudge, vanilla caramel, and plain vanilla. While the taste of the actual chocolate-coated cones does not stand out as a masterpiece of refined flavor, it does have a cloyingly sweet and chewy sensation that I associate with childhood; this nostalgia factor is enough for me to overlook the negative elements and even crave this cone material. Drumsticks do not come with a cherry on top. Rather, the internal point of each cone is filled with solid milk chocolate. Just when I started to get sad that my dessert was ending, I could let this chunk of chocolate melt in my mouth for a few more moments of bliss.
3. Jonny Pops
Don't let the fruity nature of these pops deter you. They are superior to most of the other frozen desserts on this list. Jonny Pops are like grown up popsicles; unlike many confections that cater toward kids, these do not have an overbearing, syrupy sweetness. Instead, they taste light and refreshing, almost like fruit snacks.
You won't walk away with a heavy stomach or a powerful sugar rush after eating an organic Jonny Pop, meaning they are the ideal after-dinner treat. I liked that each color layer of the bar has a different flavor. Jonny Pop's Summer Sunrise treats feature a pleasant combination of cherry, berry, and citrus flavors.
As the only non-dairy dessert on this list, Jonny Pops will be the best choice for vegans and anyone with lactose intolerance. Instead of a dairy base, the brand capitalizes on the flavors of fruit juices. They are also gluten-free and made in a peanut-free facility. While some products that meet these dietary requirements can be pricey, Costco's boxes of Jonny Pops are relatively affordable. If you choose to buy these pops (and I recommend you do), try this clever way to use your Stanley cup as a mini cooler so that you can enjoy a healthy treat on the go without worrying about it melting.
2. Magnum Mini Double Caramel Ice Cream Bars
These Magnum bars rank among my very favorite frozen desserts available at Costco for being smooth, decadent, and light, all at the same time. The chocolate shell, which is made with 44% cacao, is pleasantly crisp when you bite into it, but then it melts beautifully in your mouth. Lining the inside of the chocolate shell is a silky layer of caramel that comes in just the right amount. Its flavor is not overpowering, and its texture is neither too sticky nor too liquified.
The flavor of the ice cream pairs well with the caramel and chocolate, and it is not overtly conspicuous. While the term "midpalate" is usually used in the world of wine tasting, I find that it is also applicable here — the ice cream's flavor becomes apparent only after tasting the initial layers of chocolate and caramel, but it does not have an aftertaste. Instead, it is the chocolate and caramel that you continue to taste long after you lick the stick clean.
Magnum's mini ice cream bars are the perfect size for one person to enjoy, and besides, they are so luscious that you would not want to share. Each bulk-size box contains three packages of six bars each, for a total of 18 bars. This product is relatively affordable, and one that would please most people at a party.
1. Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
I loved this ice cream for its delicious simplicity. It has a pleasant, inviting aroma, and upon tasting my first spoonful, I was delighted to discover that the flavor and the texture of the ice cream both live up to its scent. Kirkland Signature's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is not too sweet, partly a result of it having just the right amount of overrun, meaning the proportion of air incorporated into a dairy confection.
The "super premium" descriptor in this product's name is not just a fluffy marketing tactic — any ice cream product featuring this title must have a high fat content and a very low amount of overrun. As a result, this ice cream does not melt quickly at room temperature. Instead, when exposed to air it develops a splendid, glistening, soft layer, which is refreshing and mellow on the throat. When licked, the ice cream is soft and pliable enough to be pulled into peaks, but it won't liquify too quickly. This means you can scoop it into a cone and savor it at a leisurely pace.
This ice cream comes at a fantastic value, with two half-gallon tubs per box. If you want to make outstandingly creamy milkshakes, but don't want to break the bank, this is the ice cream to buy. Try it in a creamy chai vanilla milkshake or a spiced banana caramel milkshake. This ice cream is also a great candidate for drizzling with chocolate syrup and turning into a sundae.
Methodology
I tasted all of these products during the same week, though not all on the same day. This was not for lack of enjoyment, but to ensure that the law of diminishing returns did not affect my ability to neutrally assess each product. While taste testing, I limited myself to two or three items each night so that my taste buds were not overwhelmed. I savored these frozen desserts on hot summer days in the company of friends, slowly taking the time to identify flavors, textures, and aromas.
While Costco generally does a satisfactory job of pricing products at accessible and affordable amounts, I did consider cost when ranking and reviewing these frozen desserts, as there are some significant differences. I also considered the question, "What is this product trying to be?" For instance, in the case of the Oreo sandwiches, I was critical of how dissimilar the dessert was from actual Oreo cookies. Though I have made notes on dietary considerations, they did not influence the order of my ranking. All that said, no product was even half bad, and I would happily eat any of these frozen desserts again.