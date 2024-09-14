8 Frozen Desserts At Costco, Ranked

Whether you like to enjoy a sweet treat after dinner each night or you are planning what to serve at your next party, Costco has got you covered with its bulk-sized packages of frozen desserts. The popular warehouse club carries items from famous ice cream producers like Magnum and Häagen-Dazs, in addition to sweet treats from the store's own Kirkland Signature brand.

Costco offers tubs of vanilla ice cream to keep your milkshake game going strong for weeks, and there are fruit-flavored popsicles suitable for lovers of plant-based desserts. There are ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches. There are classic options that have been around for years — such as Nestlé's Drumsticks — and there are also innovative options that only hit store shelves relatively recently, like Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups.

In short, there's something for every sweet tooth at Costco. If you're like me, however, so many choices can make it difficult to choose just one. That's why I tried each dessert and took careful notes to help you decide which product to try first. Of course, preferences often boil down to personal taste, which is why I have also made recommendations based on what others might be looking for in a frozen dessert. Aside from the Drumstick treats, this was my first time trying all these products, so nostalgia did not significantly influence my ranking. More notes on methodology are provided at the end of this article.