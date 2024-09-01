The Clever Way To Use Your Stanley Cup As A Mini Cooler

Stanley cups aren't just for sipping water. If you haven't yet discovered the list of hacks that these vacuum insulated tumblers offer, you're in for a treat. Not only can these colorful cups conveniently transport beverages, they also double as portable containers that can help you keep juice boxes, cans, homemade popsicles, and mini ice cream bars cold as you head to picnics in the park.

Instead of filling your Stanley tumbler with frozen cocktails for this weekend's barbecue, consider lining the base of the cup with ice before placing a canned or boxed drink into the container. You can pack the rest of the empty space surrounding cans of V8, energy drinks, or tonic water with ice before closing the lid. The insulated Stanley will keep contents cool, so when thirst strikes, you can open the lid and remove the packed beverages to gulp on the spot or mix accordingly. Without needing to lug an actual cooler around, you'll have all the cold ingredients you need to stay fresh while enjoying outdoor activities.