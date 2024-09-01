The Clever Way To Use Your Stanley Cup As A Mini Cooler
Stanley cups aren't just for sipping water. If you haven't yet discovered the list of hacks that these vacuum insulated tumblers offer, you're in for a treat. Not only can these colorful cups conveniently transport beverages, they also double as portable containers that can help you keep juice boxes, cans, homemade popsicles, and mini ice cream bars cold as you head to picnics in the park.
Instead of filling your Stanley tumbler with frozen cocktails for this weekend's barbecue, consider lining the base of the cup with ice before placing a canned or boxed drink into the container. You can pack the rest of the empty space surrounding cans of V8, energy drinks, or tonic water with ice before closing the lid. The insulated Stanley will keep contents cool, so when thirst strikes, you can open the lid and remove the packed beverages to gulp on the spot or mix accordingly. Without needing to lug an actual cooler around, you'll have all the cold ingredients you need to stay fresh while enjoying outdoor activities.
Cold drinks and snacks on the go
Since one 40-ounce tumbler can keep ice cold for nearly two days, your packed tumbler can easily upgrade your next overnight festival and camping trips with chilled drinks and goodies. Stash the Stanley cup in the fridge prior to packing for an added boost of cool. You can use a collection of Stanley tumblers to keep different items organized by packing each Stanley with separate items. The handles on the Stanley cups will help make carrying easier if you plan on taking several tumblers with you, and the stainless steel material will protect the contents from any accidental drops.
Reserve one tumbler for infused ice cubes and fill another with batch-made cocktails or small bottles of gin, for example. Pack another Stanley with cubes of cheese, fresh cut vegetables, candy bars, and seasonal fruit sealed into separate plastic baggies for easy snacking to enjoy alongside your cold drinks. For weekend excursions, providing each adventurer with their own cold customized Stanley filled with an assortment of juice boxes and chilled snacks will make for a hassle-free afternoon. Both little and adult bellies will remain full without needing to divvy out treats among family and friends.