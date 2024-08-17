8 Creative Ways To Use Your Stanley Tumbler That Aren't For Drinks
The Stanley cup is a true modern-day enigma. And, just to clarify, we're talking about the drinkware brand, not the hockey trophy — although players have been known to drink out of that cup as well. The sensation that is the Stanley cup can be traced back to 1913 when the Stanley brand was founded. But, even throughout decades in business, nothing comes close to the hype surrounding the company in our present day. Consumers wear their Stanley cup ownership as a point of pride, and the fascination can only be described in our minds as a newly founded fandom.
So, what is it that makes Stanley cups so captivating? For some, it's the flurry of rainbow colors to pick from, like sky blue and the various designs from the Quencher to the IceFlow. For others, it could just be the trendy factor and the level of status that accompanies every purchase. But, for many, it really does come down to usefulness and versatility. Each Stanley has that magical ability to keep cold beverages cold and hot beverages hot for hours, tested by everything from slushies and mocktail recipes to coffee and hot tea. However, the uses don't end there. The brand's popularity really has those creative juices flowing, prompting enthusiasts to devise some amazing ways to use the insulated tumblers that even Stanley wouldn't have thought of. Here, we're highlighting just a few of these Stanley cup hacks that have nothing to do with sipping, slurping, or hydrating yourself at all.
1. Cook food in the tumbler
We all knew that Stanley cups were handy and doggedly durable. But did you know that they're durable enough to cook your next meal? That's right. Stanley shares that its bottles are the perfect vessel to cook simple and healthy foods because they hold onto heat well. Examples the company gives include nourishing fare such as whole grain cereals, dried beans, and oatmeal. However, the possibilities don't end there.
YouTuber BigLewBBQ shares multiple how-to-type videos that show Stanley owners how to get the most out of their products. In one tutorial, he shows how to fix up an entire eight-pack of hot dogs in a Stanley thermos, and in another, it's the cup versus a Cajun jambalaya mix with shrimp. An entire myriad of different foods that must be submerged in water to cook can, in fact, be made inside a Stanley — a great trick, especially for hikers and campers.
The secret to getting this process right is to "prime" the cup, according to BigLewBBQ. This just means pouring boiling water into the cup to let it warm up for a few minutes before adding more boiling water and the food. The blog Thermos Cooking advises to lay your cup down for even cooking throughout. These tips are all focused on cup cooking. But Stanley also sells specific camping cookware like frying pans, pots, and utensils that can handle more complex recipes.
2. Store and keep foods warm
If the cooking piece is already taken care of, and you just need to take your foodstuffs on the go, Stanley can handle that as well. In the same way that the tumblers and bottles keep your drinks cold all day long, they can also keep your food hot all day long. There are obvious foods that can be tossed into your insulated cup including things like pasta, soups, and stews — thermos lovers have been taking advantage of these hacks for decades. But people have also become more creative as of late, filling their cups with some out-there fare.
On TikTok, the brand Mìlà shows a Stanley filled to the brim with its steaming soup dumplings. Another user on the platform can be seen scooping birria into a purple Stanley tumbler when Tupperware wasn't available. And, one of the most impressive cheat codes we've seen is fitting an entire burrito inside one of the brand's monstrous Quenchers for a meal that stays warm and free from sogginess even hours later.
Of course, this same idea works for non-heated foods as well. Store popsicles, fruits, and desserts, or create the perfect breakfast on the move by combining both cereal and milk into a Stanley container to drink through the straw or top opening. This loophole is, unfortunately, confined to smaller-sized cereals like Fruity Pebbles or Rice Krispies, though. Bulkier options like Mini Wheats and Honeycombs, on the other hand, are best left in the bowl.
3. Use the Stanley cup as a purse or bag
The Stanley cup craze has sparked an entire wave of product spinoffs, and we're not just talking about the latest model or slew of new color releases. No, we're highlighting the entirely separate category that is Stanley cup accessories. It is the only cup breed in history to have spawned such a diverse collection of extras and add-ons. In the past, water bottle users often just settled for a couple of stickers to personalize their container — oh, how the times have changed.
The Stanley accessories list is now so extensive that your tumbler can essentially take over all of the functions of your purse or bag. Compact pouches are available that hug your cup and can hold anything from credit cards and money to phones and small portable chargers in the slits and pockets. Specialized chains and holders exist for your keys, and we can't forget about the adorable ChapStick holders that attach to the handle. Plus, carrying straps are a game-changer, converting your cup into a convenient hands-free apparatus full of your favorite drink and all your necessities. What more could you possibly need?
4. Transform the thermos into a vintage lamp
When it comes to unconventional Stanley cup uses, transforming it into a lamp is just about as absurd as they come. The unprecedented project has been done before on a Thermos brand's product, but it's entirely applicable to Stanley's thermal bottles as well. One small disclaimer for this one: The endeavor will render your cup inoperable for drinking purposes. So, ensure you have sucked every last drop of usage out of it that you want. Or bookmark the idea for the future when the fad has died down and you're left with one too many Stanleys lying around.
If you are ready to add a one-of-a-kind light fixture to your humble abode now, here's what you'll need to do. Apart from your bottle, you'll need to gather a lamp-making kit (Make-A-Lamp Kit by Westinghouse is a great choice), a drill, a rubber grommet, and protective eyewear. The first step will be to drill a hole at the bottom on one side of the canister and into the cap to snake your cord through. The grommets in the holes seas off any rough edges from the drilling, and something heavy placed inside will help to give the entire lamp stability. Next, you'll assemble the light bulb onto the top, add a shade of your choice, and voila! You have a Stanley lamp — a Stanlamp if you will.
5. Use the cup as a tripod
Did you know that your favorite drinking buddy can also double as the best cameraman? And the hack works with several different Stanley editions. First up, any tumbler that comes complete with a carrying handle lid is an instant shoo-in for this role. A phone of nearly any size can be erected between the handle and the flip part of the straw. Then, with the Stanley Quencher, some phone types can also be clenched vertically between the sides of the cup's three-position, rotating lid.
Of course, there's also an accessory for that. Straps exist that fit tightly around the body of a Stanley Cup and include a circular magnetic piece that holds onto your phone for you. There are also various phone attachments that can clasp onto your bottle's handle. But, no matter which method you choose, you can rest easy knowing your Stanley will be there for you as you set a new PR at the gym, while you film a makeup tutorial at your desk, or while you record the latest TikTok dance craze in your living room.
6. Rig it up to prevent frozen pipes
Stick with us on this one. We know it's outlandish, but similar to the lamp idea, someone has successfully seen this scheme through. One crafty TikToker looking for a way to prevent frozen pipes in the winter looked to his Stanley tumbler for help — and a bright pink one, no less. The objective was to make use of the cup's touted insulation skills and to recycle (upcycle may be too debatable) it in order to get the job done.
The video shows him first drilling into the very bottom of the cup right through the center. He then pulls an adjustable drawstring strap (in this case, one taken directly from the bottom of his sweatpants) through the puncture. Two hand warmers are then secured with duct tape to the inside, and the rest of the cup is filled with a foaming sealant before the entire thing is propped right on top of the outdoor spigot. Is it a practical use? No. Are there other materials that are better suited for this kind of job? Absolutely. But you have to love the ingenuity.
7. Hold your pint of ice cream
Nothing is worse than melted ice cream. One Stanley-sized solution to this problem could be to scoop your ice cream directly into the cup and let the insulated tube work its frosty magic. But, somewhere along the way, someone also figured out that an entire ice cream pint slides perfectly into a standard Stanley Quencher — a groundbreaking revelation, to say the least.
Since Stanley claims its cups are able to keep drinks cold for up to 11 hours and keep ice cubes intact for up to 48 hours, or two whole days, it's safe to say your frozen treat will be in good hands. But, in order to double-check that the tumblers are as good as the brand claims, one TikToker left her Halo Top pint inside a Stanley Quencher 24 hours straight at room temperature — showing off some excellent experimental skills but also a great deal of self-control. Once she returned the next day, the ice cream was no longer completely frozen but still cold and spoon-able — a definite win in our book.
The other upside to this trick is that it protects your hands from the elements. Holding a pint of ice cream — typically made from a thick paper material — can be uncomfortably cold and also somewhat messy. Placing a double wall vacuum stainless steel wall between you and the frozen blend certainly takes care of that complication.
8. Turn your Stanley cup into a fast food or snack tray
Sometimes, an ice-cold drink makes you hungry for a snack to go with it. And that's exactly why the Stanley cup snack ring was invented. These plastic or silicone contraptions plunk down right around the top of your tumbler so you can guzzle and graze all at the same time. Each one is either circular, square, or pumpkin-shaped with scalloped edges and typically comes with four or five separate compartments — a dream for those of us with an aversion to our foods touching one another.
As you can imagine, this is a great solution for an event like movie night at home. But it's even better when used as a fast food tray while traveling in the car. Imagine this: After swinging through the drive-thru, you dump your drink of choice into the Stanley tumbler, thus keeping it cool for hours. Then, you fill the dish with nuggets in one bay, fries in another, sauces in the next, and even a slider in the final cubby. That means no toppled-over condiments or constant digging through the paper bag. Everything is right within reach and secure since Stanley's tapered-off bottoms are compatible with most car cup holders.