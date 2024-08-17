8 Creative Ways To Use Your Stanley Tumbler That Aren't For Drinks

The Stanley cup is a true modern-day enigma. And, just to clarify, we're talking about the drinkware brand, not the hockey trophy — although players have been known to drink out of that cup as well. The sensation that is the Stanley cup can be traced back to 1913 when the Stanley brand was founded. But, even throughout decades in business, nothing comes close to the hype surrounding the company in our present day. Consumers wear their Stanley cup ownership as a point of pride, and the fascination can only be described in our minds as a newly founded fandom.

So, what is it that makes Stanley cups so captivating? For some, it's the flurry of rainbow colors to pick from, like sky blue and the various designs from the Quencher to the IceFlow. For others, it could just be the trendy factor and the level of status that accompanies every purchase. But, for many, it really does come down to usefulness and versatility. Each Stanley has that magical ability to keep cold beverages cold and hot beverages hot for hours, tested by everything from slushies and mocktail recipes to coffee and hot tea. However, the uses don't end there. The brand's popularity really has those creative juices flowing, prompting enthusiasts to devise some amazing ways to use the insulated tumblers that even Stanley wouldn't have thought of. Here, we're highlighting just a few of these Stanley cup hacks that have nothing to do with sipping, slurping, or hydrating yourself at all.