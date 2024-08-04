Our Favorite Frozen Dumplings Are As Close To Restaurant Quality As You Can Get
Walk down the freezer aisle at any given grocery store — be it Wegmans or H Mart — and you will certainly find a plethora of frozen dumpling brands and varieties. Even fan-favorite Trader Joe's sells a few varieties of frozen dumplings. All of that is to say no matter what supermarket you shop at, you might be overwhelmed with what frozen dumplings to buy for an easy meal. To help, Tasting Table put nine types to the test with a ranking of frozen dumpling brands to find out which bag is worth the buy.
Out of the bunch, MiLa's soup dumplings scored the coveted No. 1 spot for the times when homemade dumplings just aren't in the cards. Our writer liked these best out of the nine brands for their visual presentation and authentic flavor. The dumplings come raw, so a microwave isn't necessarily an option, but the extra effort is well worth it when you take a bite of the tender soup dumplings. Plus, the dumplings' tenderness meshes incredibly well with other ingredients like ginger and sesame oil — so much so that it rivals your go-to eatery's version of the dish.
Inside MiLa's process
To be fair, MiLa's soup dumplings were tested against other varieties like potstickers — and taste tests are always subjective. However, our writer is certainly not the only one with this positive opinion. Another published review from 2023 also thinks the dumplings are restaurant quality, partly for the texture and quality of the dough. A 2024 taste test praises the brand for how easy the dumplings are to make, how fast they're ready to eat (just 11 minutes), and the soup-to-pork ratio inside each one.
All of these reviews, in addition to ours, make sense because MiLa makes the dumplings fresh daily in Washington and California with high-quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Expect authentic flavor, too, because the co-founders are second-generation Chinese Americans — one of who originally operated a Chinese restaurant before transitioning to frozen dumplings via delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, you can choose from pork, shrimp and pork, savory chicken, and pho beef soup dumplings from MiLa. Be warned: The frozen soup dumplings cost between $39.99 and $44.99 per bag — but you get 50 pieces for that price. You can even order a steam basket and its dipping sauces from their site for the full experience. And if you want another ranking of a popular Asian food, Tasting Table has you covered with a ranking of instant ramen noodles based on spiciness to complete the meal.