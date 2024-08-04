Our Favorite Frozen Dumplings Are As Close To Restaurant Quality As You Can Get

Walk down the freezer aisle at any given grocery store — be it Wegmans or H Mart — and you will certainly find a plethora of frozen dumpling brands and varieties. Even fan-favorite Trader Joe's sells a few varieties of frozen dumplings. All of that is to say no matter what supermarket you shop at, you might be overwhelmed with what frozen dumplings to buy for an easy meal. To help, Tasting Table put nine types to the test with a ranking of frozen dumpling brands to find out which bag is worth the buy.

Out of the bunch, MiLa's soup dumplings scored the coveted No. 1 spot for the times when homemade dumplings just aren't in the cards. Our writer liked these best out of the nine brands for their visual presentation and authentic flavor. The dumplings come raw, so a microwave isn't necessarily an option, but the extra effort is well worth it when you take a bite of the tender soup dumplings. Plus, the dumplings' tenderness meshes incredibly well with other ingredients like ginger and sesame oil — so much so that it rivals your go-to eatery's version of the dish.