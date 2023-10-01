14 Spicy Instant Ramen Noodles, Ranked By Spiciness

Instant ramen noodles can be a godsend when you're hungry, in a rush, overtired, overworked, or just craving something salty and spicy. But how spicy is too spicy? If you've ever stood in front of a wall of instant noodles, wondering how to tell which ones have the level of heat you want, we might be able to help. We've ranked several easy-to-find options in order of increasing spiciness, from a bit of a tingle to one that's equivalent to a nuclear meltdown. Every one of these is available at Walmart or Amazon, as well as being stocked at loads of Asian markets across the country so you can have a little instant noodle showdown of your own.

The noodles on this list come in two different styles — with and without broth. Something to remember when trying out spicy noodles is that the soup version allows you to dilute anything too spicy simply by adding more hot water. In ranking our noodles, we followed the instructions exactly and didn't add any extraneous ingredients, to give you the best idea of the product's true taste. We used all the seasonings included, although we wished we hadn't on more than one occasion. Some of these were delightful, some were over-the-top furnace blasts of chili. One even made us question our life choices. Read on to see the results.