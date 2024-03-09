9 Frozen Dumpling Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Dumplings (also called gyoza or potstickers) are perfect little pouches of goodness. It's a simple concept, really; a thin, bendable dough is wrapped around a meat or vegetable filling and crimped shut. Then, the dumplings are steamed, pan-fried, or otherwise cooked. They are always fun to eat and are almost always delicious. The best dumplings are not just made with quality ingredients but rather the ones with a symphony of flavors and a balanced combination of textural elements.

The best ones are also typically found at good restaurants, hole-in-the-wall shops, or, at the very least, takeout spots. But sometimes, price, availability, and convenience are all factors that would push you to make your way to the frozen food aisle of your local grocery store instead to satisfy your dumpling craving.

We set out to find the best-tasting frozen dumplings on the market. Our team sampled several different brands and ranked them, from our least favorite to our favorite, and provided recommendations so that you can feel confident choosing the best product for your needs.