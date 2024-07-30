Recipes Drinks Non-Alcoholic and Mocktail Recipes

Watermelon Mint Margarita Mocktail Recipe

One glass with watermelon margarita mocktail, lime and mint around it Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table
By Ksenia Prints/

This watermelon mint margarita screams summer beach days, and it doesn't contain an ounce of alcohol to dampen your day. After all, what could be better than sipping a chilled drink on a chaise lounge in the sun without having to worry about the killer hangover to come?

According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, the secret to a successful mocktail striking a balance between sweet, sour, and bitter while finding flavorful ingredients to mimic the sharpness and tannins of alcohol. In this watermelon mint margarita, the sweetness of watermelon combines with the tang of lime, the cooling freshness of mint, and the bite of a non-alcoholic tequila to offer a great alternative to traditional margaritas.

Non-alcoholic cocktails are gaining popularity as people seek healthier lifestyle choices, and this drink hits the double whammy of feeling like a sophisticated adult beverage while also hydrating and rejuvenating the body. The result is a vibrant, flavorful watermelon mocktail that will keep you going all afternoon long.

Collect the ingredients for this watermelon mint margarita mocktail

watermelon mocktail margarita ingredients on counter Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make this refreshing mocktail, you'll need a combination of sweet, tangy, and aromatic ingredients. Fresh watermelon forms the base of the drink, while mint, sugar, and water come together in a herbaceous simple syrup. Limes and non-alcoholic tequila add a sharp tang that is crucial to a good, balanced mocktail. And, of course, you've got to have plenty of ice on hand for blending and serving.

Step 1: Combine the simple syrup ingredients

Mint, water and sugar in a saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar, and mint leaves.

Step 2: Cook the simple syrup

Mint simple syrup in a saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Bring the mixture to a boil and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar fully dissolves.

Step 3: Let the syrup steep

Mint simple syrup in a saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove from the heat and let the mint steep for 30 minutes.

Step 4: Strain the syrup

Mint simple syrup on marble background Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on the mint leaves to extract as much flavor as possible. Allow the syrup to cool completely before using.

Step 5: Combine the watermelon margarita ingredients in a blender

Watermelon and mint in a blender Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In a blender, combine the watermelon cubes, lime juice, ¼ cup mint leaves, and ¼ cup of the prepared mint simple syrup.

Step 6: Blend

A blender with a red blended drink Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Blend until smooth.

Step 7: Transfer the mixture to a cocktail shaker

An open shaker with a red drink and ice Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add ice cubes to a cocktail shaker and pour the blended mixture over the ice.

Step 8: Add the tequila

A shaker with a red drink and ice beside a nonalcoholic tequila Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the tequila.

Step 9: Shake

Hands holding a shaker with red drink Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Shake vigorously.

Step 10: Pour into glasses

Pouring cocktail from a shaker into two glasses with watermelon margarita mocktails Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Strain the mixture into glasses filled with fresh ice.

Step 11: Serve

Pouring cocktail from a shaker into two glasses with watermelon margarita mocktails Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve, garnished with lime slices and extra mint leaves.

Watermelon Mint Margarita Mocktail Recipe
Blended watermelon meets non-alcoholic tequila in this perfect summer mocktail recipe, while a from-scratch mint simple syrup adds bright, herby notes.
Prep Time
1
hour
Cook Time
15
minutes
Servings
4
mocktails
Close up on a glass of watermelon margarita mocktail
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Ingredients
  • For the mint simple syrup
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup fresh mint leaves, packed
  • For the watermelon margarita
  • 4 cups cubed seeded watermelon
  • ¼ cup non-alcoholic tequila
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • ¼ cup mint leaves, plus extra for garnish
  • 4 lime slices, for serving
Directions
  1. In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar, and mint leaves.
  2. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar fully dissolves.
  3. Remove from the heat and let the mint steep for 30 minutes.
  4. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on the mint leaves to extract as much flavor as possible. Allow the syrup to cool completely before using.
  5. In a blender, combine the watermelon cubes, lime juice, ¼ cup mint leaves, and ¼ cup of the prepared mint simple syrup.
  6. Blend until smooth.
  7. Add ice cubes to a cocktail shaker and pour the blended mixture over the ice.
  8. Add the tequila.
  9. Shake vigorously.
  10. Strain the mixture into glasses filled with fresh ice.
  11. Serve, garnished with lime slices and extra mint leaves.
What other herbs or flavorings work well in a nonalcoholic margarita?

Two glasses and a pitcher with watermelon margarita mocktail, lime and mint around it Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

While mint works well in this drink to mimic the coolness of a frozen slushie margarita, there are several other herbs and flavorings that complement the watermelon in this drink. Basil offers a slightly peppery, aromatic flavor that pairs well with fruits. Cilantro, though polarizing, can provide a fresh, slightly citrusy taste that works well with lime and cucumber. It will give the drink even more complex flavors. 

For a spicy kick, consider adding jalapeño or serrano peppers, which can be muddled or infused into the simple syrup. Ginger also offers a warm, zesty flavor that pairs nicely with a margarita. Herbs like lemongrass or makrut lime leaves can introduce Southeast Asian flavors. Don't forget about spices — a pinch of smoky chili powder or tajín will add depth and complexity to your mocktail. Lastly, for a unique twist, strongly brewed herbal teas, such as hibiscus or chamomile, would be a beautiful counterpart to the watermelon.

How else can I use mint simple syrup?

Two glasses and a pitcher with watermelon margarita mocktail, lime and mint around it Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Mint simple syrup is a versatile ingredient that can go much further in your kitchen than its use as a flavoring agent in this mocktail. In drinks, it's an excellent addition to iced tea, lemonade, or sparkling water. You can use it in coffee leftovers to create minty iced lattes. Or, add a splash to hot chocolate for a peppermint mocha flavor. If your tastes extend to alcoholic cocktails, as well, mint syrup is a necessary ingredient in mojitos, juleps, and gin-based drinks.

But, it doesn't end with beverages. Mint syrup is amazing when drizzled over mixed berries or melon, especially when you serve those fruits with vanilla ice cream. In baking, use it to brush cake layers for added moisture and flavor, or incorporate it into chocolate frosting for cupcakes or cookies. You can also use it as a base for sorbet alongside lime. And, don't forget to reach for the mint syrup to make a glaze, sauce, or even a marinade for grilled meats, particularly lamb. It's also a great addition to vinaigrettes for salads with fruity elements. Honestly, there's not much that you can't do with a jar of mint syrup in your fridge, so have fun exploring!

