15 Stanley Cup Accessories, Ranked

The Stanley tumbler has come to the forefront of the "It Girl" lexicon and surged in popularity thanks to TikTok. These bottles, which are manufactured by the same company that got its start in camping equipment, feature 30 or 40-ounce liquid capacities with an easy-to-grab handle and vacuum insulation to keep beverages cold. I am not immune to the charm of a freakishly large emotional support water bottle and proudly tout our own Stanley Cup around the gym, work, and everything in between.

Not only are folks buying Stanley Quencher tumblers in record numbers and in exclusive colors, but there has also been a push for accessories that allow customers to not only personalize their bottles but increase their functionality, too. I examined some of the most popular Stanley Cup accessories, based on items I've seen on social media and major retailers like Amazon, and ranked them based on their functionality, practicality, and whether they improved the Stanley Cup drinking experience or not. I chose products that are widely available and that are made with the design of the Stanley in mind — though some of the products can also be used for other water bottles.