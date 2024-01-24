The Quick Cleaning Trick For Removing Gunk On Your Stanley Cup Lid
Stanley Cups (and not the hockey trophy just for clarification) are all the rage, but to clean your coveted water cup, you are going to want to learn how to take the lid apart. If you are like most people, you may forget to clean your cup from time to time — no judgment from us. The beauty of having a reusable tumbler is you are constantly filling it to keep yourself hydrated. However, you should clean it every day and incorporate a good inspection of your lid into your routine to ensure bacteria and mold are not finding a home in places you cannot see.
To disassemble your lid and separate the different components you just need your hands, no special tools. The lids are made of hard and flexible plastic that fit together like puzzle pieces. Start with the straw because it is the easy part of this cup's cleaning maintenance. You want to run some hot soapy water through it at the end of the day so it is ready for its next use. You can also purchase a brush that is designed specifically for straw cleaning. These brushes are thin with long handles and are easy to run through tubular shaped objects, helping to remove any lit bits that may be invisible to the naked eye.
No bleach needed
Next you want to take apart the lid itself, which is made up of three separate pieces. The first is the piece that lays across the cup and has a hole for the straw to go through. Pop that piece right off by pushing it up from the underside of the lid. Then take the piece that holds the straw and separate the two pieces by gently popping them apart. Once you have the three pieces separated, simply wash with soap and hot water. But don't forget to let them completely air dry before reassembling or your hard work will be for not.
Can you use bleach to get rid of the filmy scum and mold? According to the Stanley Cup website, you want to avoid using any harsh or abrasive cleaners when washing your prized possession, and definitely stay away from the bleach. If you have a dishwasher-safe version, you can put all of the pieces along with the cup in the dishwasher, but the brand notes hand-washing is best to keep the paint and finish looking its best.