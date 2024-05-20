11 Stanley Hacks You Never Knew You Needed

Unless you live in total isolation, you've likely noticed an influx in colorful vessels in the hands of people nationwide. The seemingly unassuming cups are making a mark on social media, forcing "Stanley cup" to be more synonymous with trendy drinkware than with playoff hockey. These massive vacuum-insulated bottles are Stanley tumblers, and since 2023, everyone wants to get their hands on one. The company's tumbler, known as the Quencher, is only one of a slew of products offered by Stanley, a brand with roots stretching back over a century. In the past, Stanley products were favored only among avid campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts, but today, Stanley basks in the glory of a well-deserved comeback.

Along with the chic and stylish Quencher, Stanley offers a variety of vacuum-insulated drinkware designed for the outdoors and lives in motion. Its products are famous for their ability to keep beverages either piping hot or icy cold for hours on end. Their durability also makes them a popular choice, promising a lifetime of use, which couldn't be more appealing in a time when low-quality products flood the consumer market. Like most trendy gadgets, Stanley cups offer a variety of uses that go far beyond keeping coffee steamy. In this list, we'll explore applications for your Stanley products to make cumbersome tasks simpler, so you can turn a mere drinking vessel into a handy tool with uses in the home, outdoors, at work, and anywhere life steers you.