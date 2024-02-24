10 Popular Halo Top Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Ice cream is often cited as one of America's most popular desserts, in the company of iconic treats like pie, cheesecake, and chocolate chip cookies. It's just one of those sweets that never fails to brighten up a day. Seriously, have you ever seen anyone frowning while licking an ice cream cone?

But, like most confections, ice cream comes with its fair share of baggage in the form of added calories, sugar, and fat, with possibly no nutritional value to offset it. It's a problem Halo Top intended to solve when it burst onto the ice cream scene in 2012. The company's founding ideology was simple: to create pints of light ice cream that actually taste like ice cream and can be fully enjoyed in one sitting. The brand introduced four original flavors, which quickly garnered attention and success, leading to the almost immediate rollout of more standout tastes. By 2017, Halo Top became the No. 1 selling pint of ice cream in the country and was even named one of Time Magazine's top inventions of the year.

Now Halo Top has 24 dairy ice cream pints that have proven as great, healthier alternatives in its rolodex. But when pitted against each other, which of the brand's most prominent flavors stand as the creamiest, tastiest, and most addicting? I grabbed 10 low-calorie pints and put my many years of ice cream eating to the test to find out. More on the methodology is at the end of the article.