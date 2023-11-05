Creamy Chai Vanilla Milkshake Recipe

There is something about the milkshake that evokes a special kind of nostalgia; it conjures up happy childhood memories. Is it a beverage or is it a dessert? Perhaps it can be both? The earliest recorded use of the word milkshake dates as far back as the Victorian era, but the milkshakes from way back then were quite different from the ones we know and love today. In 1885, a milkshake was a drink made by shaking together whisky, cream, and eggs, which means it had more in common with eggnog than a modern-day milkshake and was far less child-friendly. What we would think of today as a milkshake began to appear in the 1920s, when an employee of Walgreens added vanilla ice cream to the mixture of malt, crushed ice, milk, sugar, and flavored syrups sold in soda fountain restaurants.

In this take on the timeless treat, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye takes the warming sweet taste of chai spices and combines them with the most classic milkshake flavor of them all, vanilla, to make a wonderfully spiced drink. This milkshake recipe follows the golden ratio of ice cream to milk for the perfect balance of creaminess and drinkability — four parts creamy vanilla ice cream to one part whole milk. Super quick to mix up and serve, if you enjoy the flavor of chai then this recipe is one you'll want to keep coming back to.