The Just Bare Chicken Nuggets Copycat Costco Shoppers Say Is Better Than The Original

We aren't the only ones who found Costco's chicken nuggets to be an affordable alternative to the ones made by Just Bare. In a post to the subreddit r/Costco, a member declared the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks to be "a new freezer favorite." They went on to say, "they pair well with any sauce or seasoning you like ... I had them with some dipping sauces, but they'd be great in wraps, salads, or even tossed in buffalo or barbecue sauce." Other commenters agreed, sharing their own creative meals to make with the frozen chicken nuggets.

One Redditor said, "We air fry these then toss them in teriyaki or orange sauce and serve with rice and broccoli. Super cheap, easy meal." Another user recommended making a healthy, air-fried chicken wrap, saying they buy "low cal tortillas, chop up some romaine, shave some parm, turn some black pep[per], dab some Caesar dressing on" for an easy weekday lunch or on-the-go meal.

If you're looking for healthier or more affordable alternatives to fast food, Redditors have suggestions for that, too. You can use Kirkland Signature's nuggets to make your own "knock-off version of KFC Famous Bowls," according to one commenter. They make a great Chick-fil-A dupe, as well. Another Redditor recommends that shoppers "air fry those [nuggets] and dip it chick fil a Polynesian sauce. Tastes just like chick fil a [sic]." Another takes it a step further and claims, "If you get Sister Schubert's Parker House rolls, they are a PERFECT chick fil a breakfast mini biscuits DUPE."