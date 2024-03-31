For A More Flavorful Chicken Salad, Use Crispy Fried Chicken

Switching to flavor-packed salads is one of the best parts about shedding winter's chill in favor of spring's warmth, and chicken salad is constantly at the top of our list. If you get bored easily, there are a million and one ways to switch it up. You can add cranberries and pecans, swap out mayo for avocado or yogurt, or experiment with different kinds of relish flavors. But while practically every mix-in you can think of can be tinkered with, you can also switch up your poultry to fried chicken to give your salad a massive flavor boost.

Frying makes practically everything taste better, and chicken is no exception. When you go with this option, you'll get a richer protein that can be flavored with whatever seasonings you like. Plus, adding this type of poultry is a texture gold mine in chicken salad. Amidst creamy ingredients like the aforementioned mayo, avocado, or yogurt, the golden, crispy skin will provide a welcome bit of crunch. And while we normally associate fried chicken with wings or tenders, it's completely possible to chop it up small enough to fit in with your scoopable salad.