13 Must-Have Items From Costco In 2026 (So Far)

2026 isn't even halfway over yet, but Costco has released more new and exciting items this year than customers can count. While hunting for gems in the store's massive aisles can be fun, sometimes you want to know exactly which products to look for — new foods and drinks that are unique, delicious, and get positive reviews across the board. We've taken out the stress for you by compiling a collection of Costco's must-try, never-before-seen items that debuted from January to May.

Must-buy Costco bakery items have topped the list of the most exciting new releases in 2026, with nearly every cookie, cake, or pastry instantly dominating social media and news outlets. However, a ton of hype doesn't always indicate that an item is worth your money. For our list, we selected only the best-reviewed baked goodies that will truly satisfy your sweet tooth.

2026 has also brought countless high-protein products to Costco. Even though fiber has been the new nutritional trend for a while, shoppers who still need to protein-load will find plenty of snacks and ingredients to help them meet their goals. And we haven't forgotten about Costco dinner shortcuts that can be a lifesaver on weeknights, from pre-prepared meats to broth, pasta, and other staples. You'll want to snatch up these finds before the next few months arrive, as you never know when they'll sell out and get replaced by more new stock.