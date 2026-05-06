13 Must-Have Items From Costco In 2026 (So Far)
2026 isn't even halfway over yet, but Costco has released more new and exciting items this year than customers can count. While hunting for gems in the store's massive aisles can be fun, sometimes you want to know exactly which products to look for — new foods and drinks that are unique, delicious, and get positive reviews across the board. We've taken out the stress for you by compiling a collection of Costco's must-try, never-before-seen items that debuted from January to May.
Must-buy Costco bakery items have topped the list of the most exciting new releases in 2026, with nearly every cookie, cake, or pastry instantly dominating social media and news outlets. However, a ton of hype doesn't always indicate that an item is worth your money. For our list, we selected only the best-reviewed baked goodies that will truly satisfy your sweet tooth.
2026 has also brought countless high-protein products to Costco. Even though fiber has been the new nutritional trend for a while, shoppers who still need to protein-load will find plenty of snacks and ingredients to help them meet their goals. And we haven't forgotten about Costco dinner shortcuts that can be a lifesaver on weeknights, from pre-prepared meats to broth, pasta, and other staples. You'll want to snatch up these finds before the next few months arrive, as you never know when they'll sell out and get replaced by more new stock.
Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Monster Cookies
Costco kicked off January 2026 with a new bakery treat that's a pack of peanut butter bliss: the Peanut Butter Monster Cookies. Made with brown butter cookie dough, peanut butter chips, rolled oats, chocolate chips, and crispy peanut butter candies, these chewy-soft sweets are "insanely addictive and get better with every bite," according to one reviewer on Facebook. These cookies come in a 24-count tray for $10.99, a great deal for birthday parties, picnics, and more.
Brami Protein Spaghetti
While Costco's February 2026 arrivals were dominated by Valentine's Day goodies, the Brami Protein Spaghetti is a useful pantry staple that has stuck around. According to reviews, Brami's Italian-made noodles taste just like high-quality, traditional pasta, so you'd never guess that its spaghetti contains only two ingredients (wheat flour and lupini beans) and delivers 12 grams of protein per serving. This product lets you say goodbye to protein noodles with an odd texture and flavor.
Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes
Meet a new, delicious meaty meal that has become one of the best Costco prepared foods to buy. The Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Mashed Potatoes delivers tender sous vide-cooked beef in a rich red wine sauce, served with a creamy, buttery mash for a fine dining-level dinner in a snap. "I've had it many nights and the kids love it," one Reddit user raved. "The flavors are spot on, done in under an hour."
JiMMYBAR Creatine Functional Protein Bar Variety Pack
Costco has no shortage of protein bars, but the JiMMYBAR Creatine Protein Bar Variety Pack has proven to be a standout. Each bar contains 20 grams of protein, just three grams of added sugar, and five grams of creatine, an energy-boosting, strength-building nutrient that may also have cognitive function benefits. Each box contains seven great-tasting chocolate peanut butter bars and seven double fudge brownie bars. Chocolate lovers, this one is for you.
Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth
While an ultimate tonkotsu ramen recipe involves hours of boiling pork bones, "ramen heads" say that the Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth is the next-best thing. Made with concentrated pork broth, chicken and pork fat, and aromatic veggies, this boxed stock delivers a spot-on milky-white appearance; a super savory, porky flavor with notes of ginger; and a rich texture that's only slightly thinner than ramen restaurant broths. Add noodles, meat, and a soft-boiled egg, and you're golden.
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastry
Costco's best March bakery drop was for peach lovers, and you can still nab a taste of these Peaches and Cream Pastries at your local warehouse. These heavenly pockets of puff pastry dough encase a filling of jammy peaches and Greek yogurt-infused cream cheese. These sweets are buttery, rich, authentically fruity, and not too sweet. A stint in the toaster makes these sweets even better, unlocking the full flaky potential of the pastry layers.
Chomps Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef Sticks
The original Chomps beef sticks have been one of the best Costco snacks for meat lovers for a while now, but April 2026 brought the exciting Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef Sticks to warehouse shelves. Made with 100% grass-fed beef and a blend of spicy seasonings, shoppers love this snack for its delicious taste, simple ingredients, and high protein content (10 grams per stick). And at $16.99 for a 12-pack, Costco's price is cheaper than what you would find at competing stores.
Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drinks
Fans of caffeinated drinks were excited to spot 24-count boxes of Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drinks at Costco this year. This fun variety pack contains cans of orange, peach, and tropical fruit flavors, with 200 milligrams of caffeine and zero grams of sugar per serving. Customer reviews say that these taste even better than name-brand energy drinks yet cost so much less at around $16.99 per box (or 71 cents per can).
Ole Mexican Foods Xtreme Wellness Tortilla Wraps
Your tacos, burritos, and wraps get a bigger protein boost with the Ole Xtreme Wellness Tortilla Wraps, now at Costco for just $8.79 for a 16-count pack. These soft, thin, pliable wraps are a great-tasting stand-in for regular tortillas with a serious nutritional upgrade: four grams of protein and only 13 grams of carbs — most of that dietary fiber. Costco members on low-carb diets can't get enough of these.
Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
You don't have to choose between a chocolatey cookie or a beautiful slice of cake when you pick up Costco's viral Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake, which tastes even better than it looks. Featuring chocolate and vanilla cakes, chocolate chip cookie mousse, and a rich chocolate frosting, it's a genius mashup of hearty flavors with a show-stopping presentation. Fans say the creamy cookie mousse is the best part, and surprisingly, the whole thing is none too sweet.
Flame Seared Chargrilled Chipotle Chicken
When you want a semi-homemade meal, Costco's Flame Seared Chargrilled Chipotle Chicken should be your go-to. For just $11.99, each 2-pound package delivers tender, fully cooked chicken seasoned with smoked paprika and other savory spices, and some shoppers say it's a delicious dupe for Chipotle's grilled chicken. This product is an awesome pick to recreate your favorite tacos or burrito bowl from the Mexican chain, or toss the meat into salads, sandwiches, and soups.
Calbee Shrimp Chips Variety Pack
Light and crunchy with a subtle seafood flavor, shrimp chips have long reigned as an Asian snack food icon, and Costco now carries one of the most famous brands. The Calbee Shrimp Chips Variety Pack lets you taste these munchies in original, hot garlic, and sriracha mayo flavors. "I know I'm going to have to get a few more boxes," one Reddit user said. With 24 bags per box, that's saying something.
Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake
The classic Kirkland Signature cheesecake is a delicious Costco icon that's near impossible to improve on, yet the store managed to up the ante with the Salted Caramel Cheesecake. This dessert switches out the plain cheesecake batter for a caramel-infused base, then adds a crave-worthy drizzle of salted caramel. With a surprisingly light, whipped texture and a gorgeous balance between sweet and salty flavors, you don't want to let the year pass by without trying this one.