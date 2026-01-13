'Dangerously Good' — Costco's Latest Bakery Treat Is A 24 Pack Of Peanut Butter Bliss
When Costco adds an exciting new item to its bakery, loyal fans feel like it's Christmas all over again, and the latest Kirkland Signature treat for January of 2026 is definitely worth celebrating. The new Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Monster Cookies have officially debuted in warehouses across the U.S., and they're already earning rave reviews from customers.
Sold in a pack of 24 cookies for $10.99 (that's just 45 cents a piece), these never-before-seen treats are loaded with peanut butter chips, chocolate chunks, rolled oats, and colorful, crispy peanut butter candy morsels a la Reese's Pieces. They feature the same soft and chewy texture and generous size as the rest of Costco's bakery cookie lineup. Shoppers on social media who have tried the new sweets can't recommend them enough. "Just saw these today, tried one — they are dangerously good," one Reddit user wrote. A Facebook reviewer also said the cookies are "insanely addictive and get better with every bite."
Another Redditor added, "Not a huge PB cookie fan and these were the bomb." If you happen to adore all things peanut butter, just imagine how much you'll love these sweets. The PB Monster Cookies could very well end up on the list of the best Costco desserts to buy according to shoppers, and while they're undoubtedly great when eaten as-is, we can think of so many ways to dress them up and put any leftovers to use.
Costco's cookies are perfect for assembled desserts
Costco customers who have tried the Peanut Butter Monster Cookies find it hard to resist downing the whole package at once, but if you don't have a big household, 24 pieces can be a lot to finish. Luckily, these delicious bites are perfect for unconventional yet genius ways to use store-bought cookies.
Shoppers are already dreaming of dolloping Costco's food court vanilla soft serve or the famous Kirkland Signature premium vanilla ice cream between two cookies for a killer ice cream sandwich. Chocolate, salted caramel, Rocky Road, and of course, peanut butter ice cream would also be brilliant as fillings. If you have effort to spare, we recommend rolling the sides of your sandwiches in more peanut butter chips, chopped Reese's Pieces, or chocolate sprinkles.
We imagine these Monster Cookies would also be incredible crumbled on top of cheesecake, chocolate bark, or a sundae with a drizzle of melted PB. They can even be mashed up and used in cake pops or truffles. But if you like these treats so much that you don't want to mess with them, the easiest way to make your Costco cookies last longer is to pop them in the freezer. This way, you can enjoy them for weeks to come — but in all honesty, we doubt that even the frozen leftovers will last longer than a few days.