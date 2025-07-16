We Tried 6 Costco Bakery Cookies And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

The sugar cookies are ranked dead last because they're boring. They don't offer much flavor, and they aren't very interesting. If I close my eyes and eat slowly to pinpoint the taste, there's a hint of butter, but that's about all I can distinguish from this Kirkland Signature treat. They're not too sweet, and that's actually fine by me. The cookies are somewhat firm, very brittle, and crumbly, which is to be expected in a sugar cookie. The sprinkles gave it a little bit of intrigue as far as mouthfeel, but I would never seek out these cookies, nor find them satisfying to eat.

These are specific to the Fourth of July with red, white, and blue sprinkles, but the sugar cookies will vary by the season. For example, the retailer sold a spring version with pastel sprinkles or pink and red heart sprinkled ones for Valentine's Day. In the past, there have been Christmas-y ones with red or green sugar sprinkles, too.

If that intrigues you, keep an eye on the Costco bakery area during various times of the year. You do get a liberal number of cookies because they're smaller and slightly thicker, so it could be satisfying for a party or any occasion where you want something specific to the holiday. Apparently, Costco customers rave about the sugar cookies, so take my opinions with a grain of salt.