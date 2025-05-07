The Kirkland Signature Bakery Cookies Costco Customers Rave About
There aren't many grocery stores that can say their cookies frequently make the news, but Costco can certainly do so. From the hyped-up, massive food court cookie to the shrinkflation of brown butter sugar cookies, Costco fans are so serious about the store's baked goods that they frequently use social media to express their endorsement or disapproval of any sweet new releases. Recently, it's the wholesaler's Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies with Spring Sprinkles that have the customers completely obsessed, with many admitting they've just about devoured the whole box all by themselves.
The cookies are super soft and buttery, with a creamy, slightly milky mouthfeel as you eat them. The bright and colorful sprinkles provide a spring-themed decoration, but also a very gentle crunch. While some social media users have initially expressed concern that the cookies look a bit dry, shoppers who have already sampled the treat reassured them that the cookies are pleasantly moist, without any bits of dryness. There's been some debate about the flavor, too. Although all can agree that the cookies are very sweet (as is expected of sugar cookies), some customers have likened the taste to cookie dough, while others say it's closer to cake batter. The price is around $9.99 for 24 cookies, depending on the location, and if you're looking to stock up, we hear they freeze pretty well.
Some customers say Costco's Butter Sugar Cookies taste very familiar
Those who have had the chance to try Costco's Valentine's Day cookies are drawing comparisons between the two cookie types, wondering if the recipe is the same and only the sprinkles are different — Valentine's Day cookies had heart-shaped sprinkles, while the spring cookies have regular colorful sprinkles. Online whispers say that one Costco baker allegedly confirmed it's the same cookie, and there are other signs that indicate the product is indeed the same. For example, they have the same fun tagline on the store price tag: Valentine's cookies were labeled as "All Butter. Heart Sprinkles," and spring cookies are labeled as "All Butter. Pastel Sprinkles," suggesting that the cookie might be the same but with seasonal sprinkles. The quantity and the price of the two cookies are a match as well.
But other Costco fans say the new spring cookies are actually reminiscent of Crumbl's confetti cookies, a very popular cookie line from the chain that recently saw a collab with Kylie Jenner. The classic Confetti Cookie reportedly tastes just like a birthday cake, a description similar to the one customers have used for Costco's sugar cookies. The only way to know for sure is to drive to Costco and try the cookies for yourself.