The Kirkland Signature Bakery Cookies Costco Customers Rave About

There aren't many grocery stores that can say their cookies frequently make the news, but Costco can certainly do so. From the hyped-up, massive food court cookie to the shrinkflation of brown butter sugar cookies, Costco fans are so serious about the store's baked goods that they frequently use social media to express their endorsement or disapproval of any sweet new releases. Recently, it's the wholesaler's Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies with Spring Sprinkles that have the customers completely obsessed, with many admitting they've just about devoured the whole box all by themselves.

The cookies are super soft and buttery, with a creamy, slightly milky mouthfeel as you eat them. The bright and colorful sprinkles provide a spring-themed decoration, but also a very gentle crunch. While some social media users have initially expressed concern that the cookies look a bit dry, shoppers who have already sampled the treat reassured them that the cookies are pleasantly moist, without any bits of dryness. There's been some debate about the flavor, too. Although all can agree that the cookies are very sweet (as is expected of sugar cookies), some customers have likened the taste to cookie dough, while others say it's closer to cake batter. The price is around $9.99 for 24 cookies, depending on the location, and if you're looking to stock up, we hear they freeze pretty well.