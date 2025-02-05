Costco's Valentine's Day Cookies Couldn't Get More Basic

The pressure to find the perfect gift for your Valentine is real and can sometimes feel daunting. Valentine's Day is a manifestation of the sweetest parts of life: Love, romance, and all the mushy, gushy things that make your heart sing. Like cookies! You can't go wrong with surprising your loved one with a box full of sugary, decadent cookies (or a dozen red roses), and Costco couldn't agree more.

The kingdom of samples and savings is bringing back its Valentine's-themed sugar cookies, rolling them out in some stores around the beginning of February. The cookie itself, named the Butter Sugar cookie, is essentially a plain sugar cookie (in standard cookie shape) topped with pink, white, and red heart-shaped sprinkles. Found in the Costco bakery section, the cookies come in a pack of 24 for just $9.99, averaging about $.42 each. Given Costco's history with elaborate Valentine's Day desserts, these sugar cookies come across as a bit lackluster.