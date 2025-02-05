Costco's Valentine's Day Cookies Couldn't Get More Basic
The pressure to find the perfect gift for your Valentine is real and can sometimes feel daunting. Valentine's Day is a manifestation of the sweetest parts of life: Love, romance, and all the mushy, gushy things that make your heart sing. Like cookies! You can't go wrong with surprising your loved one with a box full of sugary, decadent cookies (or a dozen red roses), and Costco couldn't agree more.
The kingdom of samples and savings is bringing back its Valentine's-themed sugar cookies, rolling them out in some stores around the beginning of February. The cookie itself, named the Butter Sugar cookie, is essentially a plain sugar cookie (in standard cookie shape) topped with pink, white, and red heart-shaped sprinkles. Found in the Costco bakery section, the cookies come in a pack of 24 for just $9.99, averaging about $.42 each. Given Costco's history with elaborate Valentine's Day desserts, these sugar cookies come across as a bit lackluster.
Costco's Valentine's Day desserts are usually more exciting
In previous years, we've seen the Costco bakery whip up some unbelievable Valentine-themed sheet cakes, hand-decorated with pink whorls, checkered hearts, and flowers made of icing. There have been red velvet Valentine's cupcakes, with cream cheese frosting and hand-piped hearts. The bakery has even offered other, more intricate versions of Valentine's Day cookies, ones shaped like hearts and half dipped in milk chocolate. This year's cookies are just plain, round sugar cookies with sprinkles that are definitely pre-made. At this rate, you might be better off making a Valentine's Day dessert at home.
Despite its rather basic appearance, shoppers aren't entirely unhappy with Costco's Valentine's Day Butter Sugar cookies. After all, Costco's bakery is known for having some of the best cookies. One social media user said that the cookies are "soft and delicious," while another commented that they "neeed" the box of cookies pronto. On the flip side, one user begged Costco to bring back the Hand Dipped Heart Shaped Shortbread Cookies and another wanted to see the return of chocolate-covered strawberries. We'll have to wait and see if Costco answers the pleas of the internet before Valentine's Day is over.