30 Best Valentine's Day Desserts For Chocolate Lovers
Trying to get a reservation for Valentine's Day can be a nightmare, so staying in and cooking dinner at home may be the best way to celebrate with your partner, family, or friends. Of course, you'll have to plan out a main course, side dishes, and maybe even some apps to snack on before dinner officially begins. But when it comes to Valentine's Day, the most important part of the whole meal may actually be the dessert.
After all, what better time to indulge in something sweet and sugary? We've collected some of our favorite chocolate recipes to ensure that your chocolate-loving Valentine feels spoiled, pampered, and well-fed on the big day. Whether you're cooking for a loved one or just making something extra special for yourself on Valentine's Day, these chocolatey recipes are definitely worth falling in love with. Here are our best Valentine's Day desserts for chocolate lovers.
1. Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge
Nothing looks — or tastes — more romantic than our Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge. The special ingredient here is freeze-dried raspberries, which are used as a bright and colorful topping for otherwise standard-looking fudge. Those dried raspberries create a beautiful and bold-looking dessert that's surprisingly easy to pull off ... even if you don't consider yourself particularly talented in the kitchen. And with just five ingredients, this is a treat you can whip up without spending a ton of time and money.
Recipe: Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge
2. Death by Chocolate Muffins
There are people out there who enjoy chocolate from time to time, and then there are those who we classify as hardcore chocolate lovers. If you (or your Valentine) fall into the second category, then this recipe for Death by Chocolate Muffins is absolutely for you. We're not messing around when we say that these are the most chocolatey muffins you may have ever tasted in your life. By drizzling chocolate on top of the already deeply chocolatey muffins, you can create a beautiful topping that makes these worthy for your Valentine's Day celebrations.
Recipe: Death by Chocolate Muffins
3. Chocolate Pavlova
Some desserts may not look that pretty but they're all about the flavor. Others, though, are just as beautiful as they are delicious, and this Chocolate Pavlova is definitely one of them. After this surprisingly easy dessert comes together, it looks so stunning, it could easily be used as a centerpiece for your Valentine's Day meal. This recipe produces enough for a whole party, so it could be an especially fun dessert to serve at a Valentine's Day girl's night event.
Recipe: Chocolate Pavlova
4. Chocolate Chess Pie
When you want to keep your chocolate-based Valentine's Day as simple as possible (but still super delicious), you may want to turn to a classic, beloved recipe that hails straight from the South. This recipe for chess pie creates a rich, almost gooey treat that may not stand out on a potluck table but absolutely delivers on flavor. Top with some whipped cream to make the dessert a bit more indulgent, and you're sure to make your Valentine feel super sweet.
Recipe: Chocolate Chess Pie
5. At-Home Decadent Dubai Chocolate Bar
Chances are, you've seen Dubai chocolate bars all over social media. But you don't have to fly all the way to the UAE to try out this viral dessert. In fact, you can make it yourself with this recipe for an At-Home Decadent Dubai Chocolate Bar. With crunchy pistachios and creamy tahini, it's super nutty and also texturally one of the more interesting desserts on this list. It may not be the easiest treat to make, but your sweetie is sure to be thrilled to finish off the meal with one of these bars.
6. Fudgy German Chocolate Brownies
Love German chocolate cake? Well, now you can enjoy that same flavor in rich, dense brownie form with this recipe for Fudgy German Chocolate Brownies. The base of this dessert is relatively simple — you're just going to make basic brownies, albeit ones with a particularly enjoyable texture. The star of the show, though, is the coconut-pecan topping, which adds both an interesting textural element and a nutty, tropical flavor in each bite. It's perfect for any chocolate lover who enjoys a good twist on a classic.
Recipe: Fudgy German Chocolate Brownies
7. 1-Bowl Dark Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
Just because you're making a dessert doesn't mean you have to dirty half the dishes in your kitchen. When you're looking for an easy recipe that tastes elevated and sophisticated, turn to this recipe for a 1-Bowl Dark Chocolate Olive Oil Cake. If you've never had an olive oil cake before, it may seem like a strange ingredient to add to a dessert, but it offers an ultra-moist texture that makes this one of our all-time favorite cakes. Plus, it comes together in less than an hour.
8. Dreamy Decadent Chocolate Mousse Cake
There are times when you may want a light, refreshing dessert that won't make you feel too stuffed after the main course. This deeply delicious cake, though, is not for those times. The name is apt, as it truly is over-the-top decadent in the best way. With a smooth, rich mousse and airy sponge cake base, it's the perfect treat to woo your Valentine — whether you just met or have been together for years. Alternatively, you could serve it up at a V-Day party, since this recipe yields more than a couple of servings.
9. Chocolate Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
There's nothing quite as exciting as cutting into a heavy Bundt cake, and the experience is taken to a whole new level with this Chocolate Cream Cheese Bundt Cake recipe. You'll get a rich, chocolatey flavor from the cake itself, but that isn't even the best part. The cream cheese in the center of the cake is really the standout piece of this whole recipe, creating a ring of soft, creamy deliciousness that you'll definitely be grabbing a second serving of.
10. Chocolate Cream Puffs
When you think of making a dessert at home, what first comes to mind? Cookies, brownies, or cupcakes, perhaps, but probably not cream puffs, the light and airy dessert that offers an ultra-rich flavor and just the right touch of creaminess. But it's something that you should certainly try to make, and our Chocolate Cream Puffs should be your go-to recipe. Not only do they pack that lightness and creaminess you're looking for, but they're also topped with decadent chocolate for a sweet upgrade to the classic.
Recipe: Chocolate Cream Puffs
11. Chocolate Tiffin
Unless you're from the U.K., you may not have heard of a tiffin before. It's a Scottish dessert that's essentially a dried fruit and cookie cake that doesn't have to be baked but is just cooled in the refrigerator. And that's exactly what makes this Chocolate Tiffin so appealing — you don't have to be a star baker to prepare it for your Valentine's Day festivities. It only requires 15 minutes of prep in addition to some time chilling in the fridge, so it may just be one of the simplest desserts you could make for V-Day.
Recipe: Chocolate Tiffin
12. Mango Chili-Stuffed Chocolate Bar
It may not be the most conventional Valentine's Day treat, but this Mango Chili-Stuffed Chocolate Bar is one of our most delicious — and most creative — chocolate recipes. Packed with a pureed mango mixture with just the right amount of spice from the chili, the marriage of fruity tartness and sugary cocoa come together in perfect harmony in this chocolate bar. Make it for dessert, sure, but this could also be a Valentine's Day present all on its own.
13. Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles
Cheesecake is one of our favorite desserts thanks to its richness and decadence. But sometimes, the idea of eating a whole slice of cheesecake just seems overwhelming. That's when you need to make these Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles. They capture that cheesecake flavor in a much smaller package. Plus, the combination of bitter dark chocolate and tart-sweet raspberry makes this dessert undeniably delicious. And the best part? No baking required — just prep and freeze these treats.
14. Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake
A good cake requires solid flavor combinations, of course, but it really all comes down to texture. And you may not be able to find a cake with a better texture than this Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake. A warning: This is not a cake for those opposed to excess. All that butter gives the cake a super-moist crumb and a gooey texture that feels indulgent upon the first bite. Plus, this is a recipe you don't have to make from scratch — it calls for boxed cake mix, which means it come together in a snap.
Recipe: Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake
15. Traditional Chocolate Cream Pie
We love pies in all shapes, sizes, and varieties, but we'd be lying if we said that chocolate pie wasn't at the top of our list. That's why this Traditional Chocolate Cream Pie is one of our all-time favorite recipes for when we're entertaining, whether we invite over a whole crew or just our special Valentine. The crust is made with crushed Oreos, giving this pie a cookies-and-cream vibe that's sure to impress any chocolate lover out there. And since the recipe makes a whole pie, you'll have enough left over for the next day. Pie for breakfast, anyone?
Recipe: Traditional Chocolate Cream Pie
16. Chocolate Turtles
Whether you're throwing a Valentine's Day party and you want a small, snackable dessert for your guests to enjoy or you just prefer something lighter and simpler for your celebration with your boo, this recipe for Chocolate Turtles absolutely has you covered. It's super basic: Just mix some pecans with sticky homemade caramel, then cover the mixture with a healthy dose of chocolate. The result is crunchy, chewy, and sticky, all in one tasty, nutty package.
Recipe: Chocolate Turtles
17. Orange Cardamom Chocolate Truffles
If you're really trying to impress your Valentine, we suggest making these absolutely stunning Orange Cardamom Chocolate Truffles. This complex, innovative, and downright sophisticated truffle recipe calls for fresh orange zest and cardamom pods, which gives the finished candy a citrusy, spiced flavor that's exciting to bite into. Our suggestion? Open up a bottle of Champagne to enjoy alongside these chocolatey treats — they're definitely worth celebrating for Valentine's Day (and every other holiday, if we're being honest).
18. Chocolate Trifle
Trifles can be delicious, yes, but they're also one of the most beautiful desserts you can make. With different ingredients stacked high in a glass dish, they make for a mouthwatering centerpiece your friends or Valentine may just start drooling over. Although many trifle recipes call for fruit, this one is meant for chocolate lovers, leaning into darker, richer flavors. With its creamy texture, it simultaneously feels light and decadent, all in one pretty package.
Recipe: Chocolate Trifle
19. Chocolate Blood Orange Pots de Creme
Dessert should taste good, yes, but it's even better when it looks good too. And that's certainly what you'll get when you make this recipe for Chocolate Blood Orange Pots de Creme. The blood orange makes a lovely, fruity accompaniment to the rich chocolate, and the whipped mascarpone really brings it all together. It may not be the easiest dessert to make on this list, but it's one that will absolutely impress your Valentine or Valentine's Day guests.
20. Mini Chocolate Eclairs
Eclairs may just be one of the best desserts of all time. There's the creamy filling, the airy pastry, and the chocolate topping that offers the perfect amount of sweetness without overwhelming you with chocolate in the first bite alone. And since these are mini versions of the classic pastry, you can go ahead and have a few of them at a time — as long as you're willing to share with your Valentine, of course.
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Eclairs
21. Fleur de Sel Chocolate Cookies
There's nothing quite like the allure of a sweet and salty dessert. If that's what you're craving after your Valentine's Day meal, then this recipe for Fleur de Sel Chocolate Cookies should be right up your alley. This recipe is adapted from Jessica Koslow's cookies from Sqirl, an LA cafe known for its out-of-this-world pastries. Not only do these cookies taste amazing, but they come together in just 35 minutes, meaning you don't have to spend all day baking just to celebrate your boo on V-Day.
Recipe: Fleur de Sel Chocolate Cookies
22. Chocolate Soufflé with Orange Sauce
When you're looking for a dessert that will undoubtedly impress your Valentine, what better recipe to try than a Chocolate Soufflé with Orange Sauce from the legendary Jacques Pépin? This soufflé is simultaneously rich in flavor while maintaining a fluffy airiness that makes it perfect for an after-dinner indulgence. Perhaps the most important part of the recipe, though, is the citrus-flavored sauce, which provides both creaminess and a bright acidity to the dish.
23. Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Here at Tasting Table, we're big fans of butter. But there's normal butter and then there's brown butter, the richly complex, caramelized version of the staple ingredient. That's exactly what makes these Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies so impressive. That complexity from the butter takes things up a notch, so these cookies are more suited for your Valentine's Day party than for a kid's lunch box (although your kids might try to sneak a few too).
24. Hot Chocolate Magic Cake
You know the experience of tucking into a big, steaming mug of hot chocolate on a cold day when you don't have anything to do? There may not be a more blissful feeling in the world. This Hot Chocolate Magic Cake isn't a drink, of course, but it highlights some of those same hot chocolate flavors and offers a similar sensation. Topped with mini marshmallows, whipped cream, and a sprinkle of hot chocolate mix, it's the perfect dessert for the cold month of February.
Recipe: Hot Chocolate Magic Cake
25. Flourless Chocolate Torte
Whether you're trying to avoid gluten or you just want to make something that feels a bit more elevated than a classic chocolate cake, this recipe for a Flourless Chocolate Torte has you covered. It replaces wheat flour with almond meal, which gives the dessert a slight nuttiness that works well with the rich chocolatey flavors. It has a smooth, velvety texture that makes it ideal for enjoying with an after-dinner espresso.
Recipe: Flourless Chocolate Torte
26. Chocolate and Salted Caramel Gluten-Free Cheesecake Pots
If you're looking for a way to enjoy that cheesecake flavor while keeping your portion relatively small, consider making these Chocolate and Salted Caramel Gluten-Free Cheesecake Pots. These single-serve desserts are just as cute as they are delicious, combining sweet chocolate and salty, umami caramel in one delicious package. Plus, they're appropriate for your gluten-free Valentine or party guests.
Recipe: Chocolate and Salted Caramel Gluten-Free Cheesecake Pots
27. Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Ice Cream Cake
Pretzels and chocolate are a match made in heaven, which is exactly why this Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Ice Cream Cake is one of our all-time favorite chocolate recipes. There's just so much going on here: the chill of the ice cream, the richness of the chocolate, the salty crunch from the pretzels. When it all comes together, it's the ideal, well-balanced dessert — one that is easy to have more than a single slice of. What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day?
28. Chocolate Strawberry Meringue Cookies
When you're craving dessert but want to keep it relatively light, meringues are an excellent choice. This egg white-based dessert is decidedly airy and surprisingly easy to make, and flavoring the meringues with strawberry makes for a fruity indulgence. It's taken to the next level, though, with the addition of chocolate. You'll dip the bottoms of the meringues halfway into melted chocolate, creating a sweet casing for the dessert. Just be sure to make enough: You're definitely going to want more than one.
29. Double Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies
To some, the idea of using miso in a dessert recipe might sound strange. But those who have tasted this combo before know why it works so well: The combination of salty, umami flavor from the miso plays exceptionally well with the sweet chocolate chips, creating a symphony of salty-sweet flavor that'll have you going back for "one more cookie" several times. Make a big batch so you'll have a few to snack on the next day, and thank us later.
30. Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
When you're craving cookies but want a shareable dessert like cake, there's only one option: a massive cookie. That's essentially what this Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie is. You'll get a crispy top with an ooey-gooey center that just about any chocolate lover will adore. Top your skillet cookie with a generous serving of vanilla ice cream (or experiment with other flavors), and you're sure to make your Valentine, family, friends, and/or party guests smile.
Recipe: Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie