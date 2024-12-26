Fudgy German Chocolate Brownie Bars Recipe

You can never have too many dessert recipes in your repertoire, as Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone proves with these fudgy German chocolate brownie bars. Featuring a rich, chocolatey base and a sweet, textured surface, every bite is pure decadence. "My favorite thing about these is how the incredibly fudgy brownie base pairs so well with the gooey coconut-pecan topping," Morone describes.

Advertisement

If you're familiar with German chocolate cake, she says this is an even fudgier rendition and adds, "As a chocolate lover, this is right up my alley." Fellow chocolate enthusiasts will want to whip up these brownie bars to satisfy their sweet tooth when the next craving strikes, or as a delicious dessert to serve guests or to make your day a little brighter. Store them at room temperature for a few days, but then transfer them to a sealed container in the fridge to keep them for up to a week.