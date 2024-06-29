Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Ice Cream Cake Recipe

If you're a fan of chocolate-covered pretzels (and let's face it, who isn't?) this homemade chocolate-covered pretzel ice cream cake will be right up your alley. Made with a layer of crunchy chocolate-covered pretzels sandwiched between a rich chocolate cake base and a layer of no-churn pretzel ice cream, this cake truly has it all — salty-sweet flavors and creamy-crunchy textures. Topped with a glossy drizzle of chocolate ganache, whipped cream, and an additional dose of pretzels, this cake is as much a treat for the eyes as the taste buds.

If you're new to making no-churn ice cream, this pretzel-studded version is a great place to start. Condensed milk and crushed pretzels are folded into homemade whipped cream for a three-ingredient recipe that freezes to a creamy texture, perfect for slicing and serving in this cake recipe, or for scooping up on its own. Feel free to use a store-bought cake mix for the chocolate cake to shorten the process, but we promise that every step of this recipe is well worth it.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This cake is just as much a treat for kids as adults. Pretzels and chocolate is such a classic pairing, but this ice cream cake really takes those flavors and runs with it for an over-the-top dessert that looks great and tastes even better."