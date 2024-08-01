Mango Chili-Stuffed Chocolate Bar Recipe

Recipe developer Tess Le Moing, who brings us this mango-chili chocolate bar, explains her inspiration for it by telling us, "Having lived in San Diego for a while, I draw a lot of inspiration from Mexican cuisine, where fruits, spices, and chocolate are often paired together." The mangoes, she says, "bring a natural, tropical sweet to the bitter taste of chocolate," while the chili powder adds some smoky notes and helps enhance the chocolate flavor. "When you take a bite, the delicate shell of bitter dark chocolate shatters and the sweet mango filling comes out," she describes. "It's bright, a little sweet, a little tart," and she notes that it's followed up with a wonderful warmth from the chili.

If you're wondering about the chili powder called for in the recipe, Le Moing tells us she uses the seasoning mix that typically includes herbs and spices like ancho chiles, cumin, and oregano. Chili powder isn't usually too fiery, but a powdered chile like cayenne pepper could make for a spicier substitute. Other dried, powders chiles would work as well. Le Moing says "Chipotles will make [the filling] smokier and a bit earthy," while recommending the mild, slightly sweet ancho chiles as providing extra complexity without too much heat.