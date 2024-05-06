What's The Difference Between Cayenne And Chili Powder?

Cayenne and chili powder are both essential elements of spice racks in many kitchens, but how many home cooks can honestly tell what kind of difference using them is going to make in a recipe? The two ingredients frequently get thought of interchangeably as ways to bring some hot pepper flavor and spice to a recipe, and they'll often get used together in the same dish, further blurring the lines of which spice is doing what.

But there are actually pretty major differences between cayenne and chili powder, not just in how they taste, but in how they are made. While they can be used in similar recipes, they only do the same thing in the vaguest sense. In the simplest terms, cayenne is about heat and chili powder is about flavor. A little cayenne can go a long way in making your dish extra spicy — the kind of heat even lovers of spicy foods will feel — but it doesn't have much flavor on its own.

Chili powder, on the other hand, really isn't that hot, and it's actually a blend of different spices and ground peppers that is meant to act as a seasoning. It brings a variety of complex warm and tangy tastes to any dish it's added to, and those flavors can vary by brand, as no two mixes are necessarily the same. So, given that these two spices are more unique than they appear, how do you use them?