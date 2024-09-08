Chocolate and Salted Caramel Gluten-Free Cheesecake Pots Recipe

Gluten-free desserts have long been considered lesser than their gluten-filled counterparts, with an expectation that they will be dry and tasteless affairs that are best left far away from your tastebuds. The truth, though, is that this myth is largely unfounded in today's world — gluten-free desserts can be as delightful and as delicious as any other type of sweet treat. These chocolate and salted caramel gluten-free cheesecake pots from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye is one great example.

Well versed in gluten-free baking and desserts, Rye has spent many years following a gluten-free diet herself and developing go-to recipes that you'd never even know were free from gluten. These homemade chocolate and salted caramel cheesecake pots are one of her regular recipes for when she's choosing a dessert option that's suitable for regular and gluten-free diners alike. A luxurious salted caramel sauce tops a gluten-free crumb base before you layer on a creamy, no-bake dark chocolate cheesecake mixture and finish it off with a smooth milk chocolate ganache. These cheesecake pots are rich, thick, and creamy; they're perfect for when you want a suitably impressive finish to your meal.