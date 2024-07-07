Death By Chocolate Muffins Recipe

This recipe is for all the chocolate lovers out there — with two kinds of chocolate in these muffins, they are sure to satisfy even the most intense of chocolate lovers. Recipe developer Jessica Morone didn't just stop with two kinds of chocolate, explaining, "I wanted to put as much chocolate in this recipe as possible, and I achieved that by adding a luscious chocolate ganache drizzle on top of these muffins." So, sure, maybe the cocoa powder and chocolate chips in the batter would've been enough, but the drizzle really takes these from chocolate to death by chocolate territory.

These muffins are the perfect excuse to eat chocolate cake for breakfast, but they can also be a fun snack or a dessert, and moreover, there are lots of great reasons to make these muffins right now. Since they are made mainly with pantry staples, you might be able to make these muffins without any special trips to the store for ingredients. They also take less than 40 minutes to make start to finish, which is always a positive in a recipe. So, no, these death by chocolate muffins won't make you feel like you're dying — in fact, they just might make you feel like you're in heaven instead.