Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge Recipe
Fudge is kind of an underrated dessert — a statement that may make you think, "But I love fudge!" How many times does it really cross your mind, though? Especially when making homemade desserts, you're more likely to whip up a batch of cookies or a pan of brownies before you even consider fudge; and for good reason. Fudge from scratch is tricky, requiring a candy thermometer, patience, and precision. A few degrees too hot, and your fudge will crumble apart. A few sugar crystals sprinkled in too late, and the fudge is grainy. The best way to avoid a bad batch of fudge? Using sweetened condensed milk.
In this recipe written with Michelle McGlinn, decadent dark chocolate is melted with butter and condensed milk for an easy, super-sweet fudge. Because the sugar is already dissolved in the milk, the hardest part is taken care of, and all you need to do is melt and chill. To make this rich dark chocolate fudge even better, we swirl sweet, juicy raspberry filling into the chocolate and garnish with a striking, pretty-pink raspberry topping. Perfect for gifting, this fudge will impress anyone with a sweet tooth — and they'll never even know you used a shortcut.
Gather the ingredients for dark chocolate raspberry fudge
Besides butter and sweetened condensed milk, you'll need chocolate and raspberry jam or filling. Choose a meltable dark chocolate between 60 and 70% cacao. The raspberry filling can be the sweet, canned kind used for pies, or a thick and sticky jam used for sandwiches; either will work. For the topping, seek out freeze-dried raspberries, which can be crushed into a fine powder or crumbly pink topping.
Step 1: Prep the pan
Prepare an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Combine butter and chocolate
Place butter and chocolate in a heat-proof bowl.
Step 3: Prepare a double boiler
Bring a small pot of water to boil over medium heat. Add the bowl on top of the pot as a double boiler.
Step 4: Melt the butter and chocolate
Stir the butter and chocolate constantly until smooth.
Step 5: Stir in the condensed milk
Add the sweetened condensed milk and stir until smooth.
Step 6: Spread chocolate out in pan
Pour the chocolate mixture into the prepared square pan.
Step 7: Swirl in the raspberry filling
Use a knife or spatula to swirl the raspberry filling into the chocolate.
Step 8: Top with crushed raspberry
Top with crushed dried raspberries.
Step 9: Chill
Refrigerate 3 hours or until firm.
Step 10: Slice and serve
Cut the fudge into pieces and serve.
What kind of chocolate is best for fudge?
Since you're using a shortcut with the condensed milk, we recommend splurging on the chocolate for an elevated, homemade flavor. For the most decadent, rich fudge, choose a dark chocolate with 50-70% cacao. Avoid anything higher, which will be bitter and unsweetened. We like using 70% cacao, which is perfectly rich without being sickeningly sweet (since there is sugar in the condensed milk, remember). These bars are typically sold in 3.5-ounce portions, so you'll need almost 5 bars to make this fudge.
You can also use chocolate chips, but choose a brand that melts easily and tastes good — which might mean spending a few extra dollars. If opting for chocolate chips, choose bittersweet, which is around 70% cacao dark chocolate and will taste rich but balanced. Stay away from semi-sweet, which can be closer to 35% cacao, so your fudge will be too sweet to enjoy (yes, that's possible).
How do I store homemade fudge?
There are many ways to store homemade fudge, especially when made with shelf-stable ingredients like sweetened condensed milk and chocolate. The fudge will need to chill initially in order to harden, but after that, the fudge can be stored at room temperature. To keep the fudge fresh, store in an airtight container away from direct sunlight — a pantry cabinet or drawer are good options. Storing at room temperature will keep the fudge moist and perfectly soft.
To keep the fudge even longer, store in the refrigerator or freezer in airtight containers. When ready to enjoy, thaw frozen fudge and bring them to room temperature before consuming. Fudge straight out of the refrigerator will be hard and chewy, but quickly softens at room temperature. Fudge at room temperature lasts about 2 weeks, or until the fudge becomes hard around the edges and smells a little "off." If you're not sure, trust your instincts – toss any fudge that doesn't look right.
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 pound 70% dark chocolate, roughly chopped
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ¼ cup raspberry pastry filling or jam
- 2 tablespoons freeze-dried raspberries, crushed into a powder
|Calories per Serving
|323
|Total Fat
|18.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|17.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|26.0 g
|Sodium
|44.7 mg
|Protein
|4.8 g