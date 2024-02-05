Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge Recipe

Fudge is kind of an underrated dessert — a statement that may make you think, "But I love fudge!" How many times does it really cross your mind, though? Especially when making homemade desserts, you're more likely to whip up a batch of cookies or a pan of brownies before you even consider fudge; and for good reason. Fudge from scratch is tricky, requiring a candy thermometer, patience, and precision. A few degrees too hot, and your fudge will crumble apart. A few sugar crystals sprinkled in too late, and the fudge is grainy. The best way to avoid a bad batch of fudge? Using sweetened condensed milk.

In this recipe written with Michelle McGlinn, decadent dark chocolate is melted with butter and condensed milk for an easy, super-sweet fudge. Because the sugar is already dissolved in the milk, the hardest part is taken care of, and all you need to do is melt and chill. To make this rich dark chocolate fudge even better, we swirl sweet, juicy raspberry filling into the chocolate and garnish with a striking, pretty-pink raspberry topping. Perfect for gifting, this fudge will impress anyone with a sweet tooth — and they'll never even know you used a shortcut.