Double Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

While standard chocolate chip cookies are a classic, there are many ways to upgrade them with new ingredients ranging from dried fruits to bacon bits to cayenne pepper. Recipe developer Kara Barrett, however, is going with a savory ingredient you don't see in a lot of cookie creations, making use of the Japanese fermented soybean paste known as miso. In fact, her cookies get a double dose of umami goodness, as she uses both white and brown miso.

In addition to the salty taste from the miso, Barrett finishes these cookies off with smoked salt, telling us, "I love how the smokiness adds another note of unexpected flavor — there's a lot happening for your taste buds in this little cookie." With the sweetness of brown sugar and a bitter touch from dark chocolate, the cookies may have a complex flavor profile, they're not difficult to make. Two mixing bowls and some stirring utensils are all the equipment required — there's no need for a mixer or the browning of butter. "I wanted this to be a simple cookie, not a full-on production," Barrett shares.