At-Home Decadent Dubai Chocolate Bar Recipe

Oozing with opulence and pistachio cream, Dubai chocolate bars have taken social media by storm, with over-the-top recipes popping up on feeds worldwide. Crunchy, nutty, and sometimes even adorned with edible gold leaf, these indulgent bars typically feature a dark or milk chocolate shell filled with pistachio cream, crispy kataifi (finely shredded phyllo dough), and tahini. The result is a decadently rich chocolate bar that has gone viral for good reason — it's both luxurious and uniquely delicious.

Originally crafted by Fix Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, these bars are only available for local delivery. It's no wonder recipes to recreate them at home have surged in popularity. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "I first came across these bars a few months ago, and was immediately enamored with them. The ingredients to make them can be a bit expensive and hard to find, so I wanted to create a recipe that's easy to execute at home." And that she did — not only does this recipe require a relatively minimal ingredient list, but it's straightforward so even beginner chefs can whip up these bars with ease.