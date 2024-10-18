6 Costco Desserts To Buy And 6 To Avoid

When you think about it, Costco's bakery section is not dissimilar to a bustling movie theater. The membership club gives a spotlight to sweet stars and constantly debuts new main attractions. Not to mention, it attracts plenty of critics — but even more devoted fans. And, even though the warehouses' fluorescent lights aren't quite the same as a dazzling big screen, and guests have to trade out cushy seats for an oversized cart, it's still a place filled with wonder and awe.

Of course, as is the case at the cinema, not every new feature that shows up at Costco's doorstep is bound to be a success. Sure, some new desserts that emerge in the bakery and beyond will knock it out of the park and reach unprecedented gross sales numbers. But, others will flop and quickly fall from the store's marquee board. As you navigate this culinary showcase, the challenge lies in knowing which desserts are box-office hits worth your hard-earned cash — and which ones are plagued by artificial, cloying, or even just poor tastes, and are best left on the cutting room floor.

From pies and pastries to cakes, cookies, and ice cream, let's take a look at the Costco confections worthy of their ticket price and the others that you should plan to avoid during your next visit, all according to members.