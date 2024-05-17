Costco's New Banana Cream Pie Is A Too-Sweet Buy With A Rock Hard Crust

Costco recently launched a new banana cream pie with a graham cracker crust, which you can find in its bakery section. If the idea of Costco having a bakery is news to you, don't be surprised. While we all know the big-box retailer as a one-stop shop for just about everything, Costco bakery has a reputation for producing a unique array of snacks. (Though they're not all created equally.)

Pies are a big draw at Costco. Seasonally, the bakery is known to role out pumpkin, apple, and even pecan pies. Banana cream pie is new a new flavor for Costco, and while I couldn't find it on its website, they were able to confirm its existence when I called my local warehouse. So if you attempt searching for it on the website or app but you're unable to locate it, calling ahead is a useful way to confirm before you make a trip. I've had my fair share of banana cream pie before, so I was excited to try Costco's version.

What exactly is in a banana cream pie? For the most part, it's all in the name. It involves bananas, a cream element, and a pie crust. Costco's version is quite a bit different. To review this pie, first and foremost, I looked at its flavor and whether that holds up compared to traditional banana cream pies. Stacking this against the cost should give you a good idea of whether this Costco banana cream pie is worth your money.