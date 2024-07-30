Costco Joins In On The Orange Cream Trend With A Rich New Cheesecake
Dreamsicles are having a moment. The icy orange treats are popping up in unexpected places, from Baskin-Robbins' Marigold Dreamsicle ice cream to Coffee-Mate's Orange Cream Pop Coffee Creamer. You'll even find the flavor in kombucha and scenting skincare.
The classic flavor debuted in 1937 with the introduction of the original Popsicle Creamsicle®. Soon, copycats started popping up. That's part of the reason that the terms Creamsicle and dreamsicle are different, even though they're often used interchangeably. In addition to subtle ingredient differences, Creamsicle is a registered trademark; dreamsicle is not.
Now, wholesale retailer Costco has jumped on the dreamsicle trend: fans are posting about the Kirkland Signature Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake across social media. According to TikTok account @costcobuys, the cake — a recent addition to Costco's popular dessert selection – retails for $22.99. The account described it as "Made with an orange vanilla batter, sweet graham crust, and a creamy whipped topping."
The Costco Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake has gained traction over social media, with Youtuber The Deal Guy claiming it was one of the best desserts he'd ever tried. Several posts on the r/Costco subreddit praised the cake, too. While some commenters said that the cake was very rich and recommended eating only a little at a time, others noted that Costco's cheesecakes freeze well for later.
Is the Costco Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake available everywhere?
🤩 WOW! I spotted this brand new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake at the Costco Bakery! It’s made with an orange vanilla batter, sweet graham crust, and a creamy whipped topping…sounds so good! 😋 ($22.99) #costco #orangecreamsicle #cheesecake♬ Boogie Oogie Oogie - A Taste Of Honey
Sold yet? Head to your nearest Costco — but be forewarned that the dreamsicle cheesecake might not be in stock. While the cake appears to be popping up in stores around the U.S., it's not available in all locations. Redditor u/pb_and_lemon_curd was able to track down the cake, but said that their nearest Costco hadn't heard of it and that it might be regional. In their review, the Redditor praised the cake but noted that the orange flavor was subtle. "I would not say that the orange is the main attraction," they wrote.
If you miss out, don't worry — you'll likely see more dreamsicle treats in the future. Caitlin McLean, head of Sensory Qual at consumer research agency MMR Research, told Today that the trend mirrors a larger cultural shift brought on by the pandemic. "We're looking for something as a society that's still going to allow us to feel comforted with familiar flavors that might give us that bit of nostalgia," she said.
If you can't find the cake at your local store, try whipping up a dreamsicle concoction in your own kitchen. This Creamsicle-inspired icebox cake doubles down on the nostalgia by joining the beloved Creamsicle flavor with an old-fashioned icebox cake. Craving that cream cheese kick? No-bake orange dreamsicle bars might do the trick.