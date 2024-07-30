Costco Joins In On The Orange Cream Trend With A Rich New Cheesecake

Dreamsicles are having a moment. The icy orange treats are popping up in unexpected places, from Baskin-Robbins' Marigold Dreamsicle ice cream to Coffee-Mate's Orange Cream Pop Coffee Creamer. You'll even find the flavor in kombucha and scenting skincare.

The classic flavor debuted in 1937 with the introduction of the original Popsicle Creamsicle®. Soon, copycats started popping up. That's part of the reason that the terms Creamsicle and dreamsicle are different, even though they're often used interchangeably. In addition to subtle ingredient differences, Creamsicle is a registered trademark; dreamsicle is not.

Now, wholesale retailer Costco has jumped on the dreamsicle trend: fans are posting about the Kirkland Signature Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake across social media. According to TikTok account @costcobuys, the cake — a recent addition to Costco's popular dessert selection – retails for $22.99. The account described it as "Made with an orange vanilla batter, sweet graham crust, and a creamy whipped topping."

The Costco Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake has gained traction over social media, with Youtuber The Deal Guy claiming it was one of the best desserts he'd ever tried. Several posts on the r/Costco subreddit praised the cake, too. While some commenters said that the cake was very rich and recommended eating only a little at a time, others noted that Costco's cheesecakes freeze well for later.