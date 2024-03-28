Baskin-Robbins Debuts A Unique Floral Flavor For Spring

While all things spring blossoms might not be a new concept for the season, it's certainly not a typical take on frozen treats at Baskin-Robbins. Although the ice cream chain has released flower-inspired ice cream before with its rose and strawberry ice cream in 2022, fans of the delicate floral flavors will be excited to know that there's another one coming soon. Baskin-Robbins is preparing to unveil its newest flavor for April and it's an unusual spin on a classic. Next month, which just so happens to be National Gardening Month, visitors can order Marigold Dreamsicle ice cream.

This bold concoction blends the delicate essence of marigold blossoms with a creamy vanilla bean ice cream, all swirled together with zesty orange ice cream. It's a delectable take on classic creamsicle ice cream thanks to its vanilla and orange notes. Made from real marigold blossoms, this scoop offers a light and refreshing taste that's as unique as it is delightful.