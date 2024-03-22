26 Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Started by brothers-in-law Burton Baskin and Irvine Robbins in 1945, Baskin-Robbins has been an American ice cream institution for decades. The original concept was to offer customers 31 flavors, one for every day of the month. However, thanks to rotating special offerings and flavor changes over the years, this ice cream shop has sold tasty treats in more than 1,400 flavors during its existence.

From classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla to fruity options including strawberry and mango, as well as collaborations with other brands like Reese's and Oreo, Baskin-Robbins has a wide range of flavors you can choose from when you visit any one of the over 2,400 store locations in the U.S. today. In fact, there are so many flavors available that you may find making a decision to be a little overwhelming. To help out potential customers, we sampled 26 of the most commonly available and popular Baskin-Robbins flavors and ranked them from worst to best. More on our methodology is at the end of the article.