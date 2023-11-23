The Royal Connection To Auguste Escoffier's Timeless Cherries Jubilee

Have you ever heard about the time when "the king of chefs and the chef of kings" created a dessert for the Queen? The year was 1897, and Queen Victoria had recently entered her 60th year on the throne, making her the longest-reigning monarch in English history. It was a big deal, to say the least, and the celebration was given a name to match: the Diamond Jubilee. "Cherries jubilee" was a fitting dessert for such a special occasion: With its glossy syrup and theatrical flambé, it has a very regal air.

Legendary chef Auguste Escoffier invented the treat as an ode to Queen Victoria. So well-known was her love of cherries, goes the story, that Escoffier was inspired to craft the dessert in her honor for the Diamond Jubilee. The French chef has been revered as a culinary artist and pioneer of classic French culinary style, even creating the iconic "five mother sauces" of French cooking. It's an appropriate heritage for the royally-inspired (and royally delicious) classic dessert.

Cherries jubilee was far from Escoffier's only brush with royalty. In 1864, the chef cooked for various royals from around the world at Le Petit Moulin Rouge as Commis Rotisseur. In fact, similar to the structure of a monarchy, Escoffier was the first chef to establish the hierarchical "brigade system" in staffing his professional kitchens. Still, Escoffier is the first celebrated chef in history to work for a public audience rather than as a private cook exclusively for wealthy and important figures.