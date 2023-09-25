Decorate Tortillas With Symbolic Marigolds For Día De Los Muertos

First, we need to discuss the practicalities of eating marigolds. The species that was once harvested by the Aztecs is the Tagetes erecta, also called the Aztec or Mexican marigold. These are different from our standard garden cultivar, Calendula officinalis. They are both varieties of edible flowers, though, and perfectly safe to use in your tortilla press. Even so, you should talk to whomever you're buying them from to make sure they haven't been sprayed with harmful chemicals. Once you have your flowers, you'll want to use just the petals and center of each (not the heel or stem) in your food. You can also use dried marigold petals in a pinch, just know the flavor will be more intense.

As for the specific recipe, the world is your oyster. A flour or corn tortilla recipe will work here, you just need to make sure it requires a tortilla press. First, you'll do an initial press of your masa ball to make the classic tortilla shape. Then, you'll open it back up and place as many marigold petals as your heart desires. Lay a sheet of parchment paper over the petal-coated side and press your tortilla again, being gentle so as not bruise the petals. From there, you'll cook the tortilla for one to two minutes on each side and use it for the perfect Día de los Muertos feast.