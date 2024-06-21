The 'Rare' Costco Cookie Find That Shoppers Want To See Everywhere
Last year, Costco sold more hotdogs than all MLB stadiums combined. It's no secret that fans love the bulk grocery chain's iconic food court hotdogs (even Julia Child loved 'em) for their value and unwavering, reliable consistency. But, when it comes to cookies, Costco brings a little more variety to the table — and according to some fans, they'd prefer less variation sometimes.
Costco's 24-pack of bakery cookies typically includes eight chocolate chunk, eight double nut, and eight oatmeal raisin. It's uncommon to find a package of all white chocolate chip macadamia nut (aka "double nut") cookies. But, in a recent thread on the r/Costco subreddit, fans raved when the original poster included a photo of a not-often-seen 24-pack spotted in the wild — all double nut flavor. The poster was elated, saying, "Don't know how often it happens but boy am I happy it did," and commenters similarly sounded off their ecstatic excitement, noting the rarity of spotting an individual case of the flavor.
As the social media post seems to reveal, sweet-toothed Costco fans have long been jonesing over the fact that the only reliable way to scout the beloved, limited double nut cookies is to find 'em in a cookie variety pack. Indeed, even in the Reddit post, the package is still labeled as a "Double Nut Oatmeal Raisin Choc Chunk Cookies 24CT" variety pack, which is visibly inaccurate. So, how could this rare, confectionery double rainbow have happened in the first place?
Fans going nuts for double nut Costco cookies
According to some fan theories on the post, the only way to snag a box of only white-choc-mac cookies is to hope the bakers made too big of a batch that day. One apparent Costco worker hopped onto the thread to verify the theory, writing, "Bakery employee here. I can almost guarantee what happened here. Sometimes members will fill out a cake order form asking for something like this. We're not technically supposed to do this but some bakery managers allow it. We don't even have a way to sell a pack of just macadamia cookies (hence the label being for a variety pack). Someone must have ordered two packs and then didn't come to pick them up. In that situation we will put them out with the variety packs so they might sell."
Another thread on the same subreddit posted a similar unicorn package of all double nut cookies, which inspired a similar (if opposing) pro-tip from another apparent Costco employee: "You can go to the bakery order a box of only white chocolate macadamia or only oatmeal and pick it up the next day. We do that for members at my store." Whether or not this tip applies to all Costco locations remains to be seen. But, for diehard double nut cookie lovers, it could be worth the try to ask. If you ask Costco foodies, too much of a good thing can actually be a good thing, after all.