The 'Rare' Costco Cookie Find That Shoppers Want To See Everywhere

According to some fan theories on the post, the only way to snag a box of only white-choc-mac cookies is to hope the bakers made too big of a batch that day. One apparent Costco worker hopped onto the thread to verify the theory, writing, "Bakery employee here. I can almost guarantee what happened here. Sometimes members will fill out a cake order form asking for something like this. We're not technically supposed to do this but some bakery managers allow it. We don't even have a way to sell a pack of just macadamia cookies (hence the label being for a variety pack). Someone must have ordered two packs and then didn't come to pick them up. In that situation we will put them out with the variety packs so they might sell."

Another thread on the same subreddit posted a similar unicorn package of all double nut cookies, which inspired a similar (if opposing) pro-tip from another apparent Costco employee: "You can go to the bakery order a box of only white chocolate macadamia or only oatmeal and pick it up the next day. We do that for members at my store." Whether or not this tip applies to all Costco locations remains to be seen. But, for diehard double nut cookie lovers, it could be worth the try to ask. If you ask Costco foodies, too much of a good thing can actually be a good thing, after all.