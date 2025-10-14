The 9 Best Costco Desserts To Buy, According To Shoppers

Costco has an incredible selection of baked treats and sweets sprawled throughout the bakery, fridge, and freezer aisles. But surely, not all of them can be pure bliss? We wanted to do some research to see what the favorites are according to loyal customers. With so many options (and the fact that you're buying larger quantities of product), it helps to narrow things down by seeing what people have to say.

After reading this list, you'll be fully educated and confident about what desserts to purchase from the wholesaler. Your wallet and taste buds will thank you and rejoice because these are extremely well-liked by actual customers — and not just by one raving fan, either. These are constantly talked about and recommended in public forums like Reddit and Facebook. Now, the only problem is having enough room in your refrigerator or freezer to store all this sweet stuff. As you might expect, none of these items landed on the list of things you won't find a Costco employee buying because they're that good.