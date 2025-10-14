The 9 Best Costco Desserts To Buy, According To Shoppers
Costco has an incredible selection of baked treats and sweets sprawled throughout the bakery, fridge, and freezer aisles. But surely, not all of them can be pure bliss? We wanted to do some research to see what the favorites are according to loyal customers. With so many options (and the fact that you're buying larger quantities of product), it helps to narrow things down by seeing what people have to say.
After reading this list, you'll be fully educated and confident about what desserts to purchase from the wholesaler. Your wallet and taste buds will thank you and rejoice because these are extremely well-liked by actual customers — and not just by one raving fan, either. These are constantly talked about and recommended in public forums like Reddit and Facebook. Now, the only problem is having enough room in your refrigerator or freezer to store all this sweet stuff. As you might expect, none of these items landed on the list of things you won't find a Costco employee buying because they're that good.
Cheesecake
The cheesecake is one of the best sweet treats that you can get at Costco. Dozens of people on Reddit agree that it's a top-notch dessert. This hefty cake is 12 inches in diameter and comes with a sweet graham cracker crust, the cheesecake base, and a sour cream topper to set it apart from your average cheesecake. There are some other recommendations for different Costco cheesecakes, including the pumpkin version, strawberry, and tiramisu, but the plain regular cheesecake was mentioned the most.
We have to agree because in a head-to-head between Trader Joe's and Kirkland's cheesecake, the latter blew TJ's away. It has a pleasant tanginess paired with the classic richness to create an epic combination. Not to mention, it's a huge cake that can feed a crowd, and we can appreciate the lines to make cutting even slices a breeze. The resealable lid makes it simple to open, cut, close, and keep fresh. This is certainly a fan favorite, although you can't go wrong with any flavor.
Tuxedo Mousse Cake
The Kirkland Tuxedo Mousse Cake was above and beyond the dessert that came highly recommended the most. It's not just a handful of people who say it's good. It is literally hundreds of people who say this is easily the best dessert that you can get at Costco. This cake looks like it's something that you'd get out of a fancy French bakery, but the price is unmatched. It is beautifully layered with chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, chocolate mousse, brownie chunks delicately placed throughout the mousse duo, chocolate ganache, and then some whimsical chocolate decorations.
It also ranked as our top choice when we tried six popular cakes from Costco. We deemed this a rich cake that balances flavor and appearance. It's nice to look at, but it's still dense, indulgent, and thoroughly chocolatey. The layers provide different flavors and mouthfeel, so it doesn't ever feel one note. Costco customers say this is their go-to cake for birthdays and other festivities; it'll go fast because people will want seconds!
Carrot Cake
The carrot cake is yet another bakery item that people constantly rave about. There have been different iterations over the years, but the current one is the bar cake. This has three distinct layers of carrot cake and then cream cheese frosting. There are raisins and toasted walnuts to give it a bit of texture, but it also contains pineapple. People say that they love the combination of raisins and pineapple and also that the cake is wonderfully moist.
Costco used to have a round cake with carrot decorations on top, but it seems to have been replaced with the bar version. As you might expect, the carrot cake is seasonal for springtime, so if you come across it at the right moment, make sure to get one (or more). Customers say the Costco carrot cake is one of the best desserts out there, and a Redditor even served it at their wedding. So, if you want to impress, get this spring cake.
Bakery variety dessert tray
Costco is always rolling out new products, and the bakery variety dessert tray is one of the latest on this list. And yet it has already made an impact on customers. Costco members say this is a delicious product to get when you want to share, whether that's for a party or a potluck. It comes with four options: Pecan Caramel Brownies, Wildberry Macaroons, Chocolate Chunk Brookies, and Macaroon Madness Bars.
As one Redditor so eloquently puts it, "I know drugs when I see them. This is a hard no because I'd eat the whole thing in a week, alone, in the dark, in front of the TV." People really love them and appreciate the four flavors that come in the pack. You don't have to commit to one type of bar in a huge quantity (what Costco is known for), which makes it ideal to feed people with different preferences — from fruity to chocolatey to coconutty. As a bonus, people also say the desserts freeze well, so nothing will go to waste if you happen to have any left over.
Kirkland vanilla ice cream
There's nothing quite as comforting as vanilla ice cream, and you might think that Costco's iteration can't be all that, but think again. It is highly cherished by many Costco customers. People mention that it is sweet, but not overly so, which gives a great balance — whether you want to drizzle on some decadent hot fudge, salty chopped peanuts, or colorful, crunchy sprinkles is totally up to you. Consumers also mention that the consistency makes a fantastic milkshake and that it's a satisfying purchase.
One Redditor says, "The density of this ice cream stands out above any other brand," while another chimes in that it's a fantastic value compared to other brands that are nearly half air. They say that you only need one scoop to feel satisfied, whereas other companies might require eating a full pint to feel as though you had enough. The flavor is considered top tier, which beats out many other store-bought brands. You will get two half-gallon tubs at Costco, making it a fantastic option for birthday parties or summer backyard parties.
Kirkland Signature key lime pie
The key lime pie is yet another random find from Costco, but you should immediately add it to your cart if you see it. It seems to come and go and doesn't always return each year, but you can usually expect it in the summertime. Dozens of people agree that it's their favorite dessert from the wholesaler. It is a visually appealing pie with a tart key lime filling and graham cracker crust base that gives it a rustic homemade look. It looks even better in person than it does on the Costco website.
Customers say it has a genuine and tart key lime flavor, which helps it stand out in the world of pies. It is sweet but not cloying like other key lime ones might be; the strong, concentrated key lime juice acts as a scrumptious balance. If you have leftovers, you can always cut the pie into pieces and freeze them. One customer said their kids don't even like pie but really enjoy this one. Try this if you like a fruit-forward pie but without any chunks (like you'd get in apple or peach pies).
Kirkland Signature apple pie
The apple pie from Costco has an incredibly homey look that makes it seem like grandma made it, but it comes in that signature enormous size. It's made with apples in a spiced cinnamon slurry and has a flaky pie crust and top (there's also a lattice version); you can see a bit of that decadent apple interior oozing out of the crust, making it all the more alluring. You will likely find it at your Costco bakery in the fall and winter seasons. Costco customers mention that this is a pie that you should savor, enjoying each subsequent bite.
They also recommend heating it up and serving it with vanilla ice cream. We would like to suggest the Kirkland vanilla ice cream so you get two amazing Costco desserts in one. One person even suggests heating it in a convection oven to get the crispy crust for added sensorial experience. Even those who are self-proclaimed non-sweet lovers say they were highly impressed with this baked good. Why make it yourself when you can just buy a tasty pie from Costco? Or try jazzing it up by transforming it into a brand new dessert by gently smashing it and baking it again.
Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie
Rounding out the list of Costco pies to purchase is a tried-and-true classic: pumpkin pie. People consistently recommend the orange pie, praising it for its size and price. Customers note that it's a top option when you don't want something overly sweet; it's considerably more balanced than the mousse, brownie, and chocolate combination of the mousse cake or the fruity and sugary notes of the apple pie. You can thank the earthy profile of the gourd for the flavor harmony.
One person even claims it tastes like their mom's pie, which is always a high compliment. This too is available for the fall season, particularly in anticipation of Halloween and Thanksgiving. You cannot beat the price; it's more affordable than other store-bought bakery pies, and much larger. This pie is so incredible that one customer says it's the reason they got a Costco membership in the first place — which is really saying something considering how many amazing profiles the wholesaler has on deck. If you're sad about the limited-time seasonality, one person says to cut it into slices and freeze it; that way, you can have it beyond autumn. You could even turn them into mini pumpkin pies for entertaining.
Kirkland Signature S'mores Clusters
The results are in, and plenty of Costco customers rave about the caramel s'mores clusters, which are a blend of milk chocolate, kettle-cooked caramel grahams, and marshmallows. One person on Reddit says, "They are crack. Costco is my dealer." It's safe to say it's hard to stop eating these scrumptious sweets, so it's a good thing they come in small-ish chunks. The general consensus is that they are absolutely fantastic, even if they lean on the sweeter side. People say they make a fantastic lunch addition when you want a sweet treat. Just pack a couple in your lunch bag.
Another Redditor says that these are "like little chunks of heaven in a bag." Some aren't all too fond of the caramel aspect, but this seems to boil down to personal preference and if you're not seeking an ultra-traditional s'more. When we tried them in a taste test of Costco Kirkland sweet snacks, we thought that the textures played well together — the spongy springiness of the marshmallow with the chewy morsels of caramel and the crunch of the chocolate shell. These are worth adding to your cart for little snacks and after-dinner sweet treats.
Methodology
We checked out online reviews and forums to see what people have to say about Costco desserts. We specifically picked out Kirkland brand items, even though there are a lot of other offerings at the retailer. It was important to find items that are only available at Costco. Each dessert had to have multiple positive opinions to make it onto this list; one rave review from a happy customer simply wouldn't do. We chose items that people on Facebook and Reddit really like and backed them up with Tasting Table reviews, where applicable.