Transform Costco Apple Pie Into A Brand New Dessert With One Easy Technique

Need to bring dessert to a dinner party but haven't got the time to whip up a homemade pudding from scratch? The solution is to work smarter, not harder. This time-saving philosophy is perfectly showcased in this Instagram video by Maggie Perkins, who transforms a Costco apple pie into a brand-new dessert with one easy technique: Smashing it up and popping it back in the oven with a crumble topping. The result is a twice-baked dessert with a comforting, homemade quality in half the time.

A Costco apple pie costs under $13, which is an absolute steal when you consider that you can easily cut it into 12 portions. To transform it into a twice-baked pie, mash the whole thing up into irregular chunks (we know it sounds bananas but stick with us!) and decant your deconstructed apples and pastry into a baking dish that's large enough to accommodate a topping. Next, sprinkle crumbs over your dish, ensuring every inch is well covered. You can then go the simple route and make a standard crumble with white sugar, butter, and flour, or incorporate add-ins, such as mixed spice, cinnamon, flaked almonds, or nuts to venture into streusel territory. The sugar can also be subbed for turbinado sugar to elicit a crunchier finish, or brown sugar to lend your crumble a deeper, caramelized note. Bake your pie again until the topping develops a touch of color and the layers of apples and pastry beneath it are piping hot.

