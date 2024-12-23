12 Must-Know Tips For Making Bourbon Sauces

Look at almost any international cuisine and you'll likely find a recipe that makes use of alcohol. Wine is a staple in countless European dishes, rum cakes have been a Caribbean favorite for centuries, and the Chinese have been cooking with Shaoxing wine for over 2,000 years. The right alcohol can add unparalleled depth and complexity to a dish. Not only can it imbue a recipe with its own tasty characteristics, but it can help tenderize tough ingredients, and it's more effective at extracting flavor compounds than water or fats.

Whiskey sauce isn't an especially new invention, as it's been a feature of Scottish cuisine for some time. It was only a matter of time before someone came up with the idea of bourbon sauce. I'm a long-time bourbon-lover, and a lengthy career in the international hospitality industry has given me ample opportunities to explore and sample the whiskey style. However, it wasn't until I visited the U.S. that I had the chance to try bourbon sauce for myself. From bourbon chicken to sauce-slathered barbeque foods, I found myself ordering variations of the condiment whenever I could. When I got home, I started to experiment with making bourbon sauce myself, using my whiskey knowledge to eke out the best results. I even convinced a few venues I worked at to add a variation to their menu. Below, I'm sharing my most important tips for creating your own world-class bourbon sauce.

