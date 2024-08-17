How To Identify 15 Popular Flavor Notes In Whiskey

I consider myself pretty knowledgeable when it comes to whiskey, thanks to a combination of personal interest, a long career in the bar industry, and being fortunate enough to attend various masterclasses and visit many distilleries. However, I will admit that it took a while to gain the confidence to comment on specific tasting notes. Listening to connoisseurs and reading reviews can be daunting, given how many different descriptors are thrown around. Plus, when you're starting out, it's not always easy to detect flavors that you've been assured are present.

The first step towards being able to identify specific flavor notes in whiskey is to learn which are common and relatively objective, and which are subjective to the reviewer. Below, I'm going to cover those which fall into the former category. These are flavors that aren't just universally agreed upon but can be traced back to a specific source. Whiskey is made from grains, but the type of grain used will have a specific effect on the taste. Some flavors come from the type of barrel the spirit is aged in, how long it's been aged, or even the climate where the aging takes place. Fermentation and different yeast strains can also have an impact. By knowing where the flavors come from, you'll find it much easier to know what to look for based on a specific style of whiskey.