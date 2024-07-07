The Difference Between High-Rye And High-Corn Bourbon

The bourbon world can be as straightforward or as complex as you make it. For newcomers and weekend warriors, seeing the bourbon title on the bottle is all the information they need. But there are good reasons to dig deeper if you're so inclined; not the least of which is that you can start to pinpoint the exact styles that you enjoy drinking the most.

There are a lot of types of bourbon out there, but high-rye bourbon and high-corn bourbon are two styles to remember since they are more specific to flavor profiles than, say, the single barrel bourbon category. The downside is that the designation of high-rye and high-corn are rarely included on the label, so you may need to do some sleuthing to find out what bourbons are in which club. The situation is further complicated by the fact that not all bourbon distilleries release their mash bills, which is bourbon jargon for the ingredient list. For example, Buffalo Trace uses a lot more corn in its bourbon than you might expect, but its mash bill is a trade secret, so the exact percentage is a mystery.

Despite these obfuscations, high-rye and high-corn are both still well-known categories, and it isn't that difficult to find excellent examples of both on the shelves. Word to the wise: It may be easier to pick the category you want and search for examples rather than identify the bottle and decode which category it's in if you're just starting to explore.