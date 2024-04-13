The Best Wheated Bourbons Under $50, Ranked Worst To Best

Wheated bourbons are known for their smoothness and distinctive flavor profile. The problem for many enthusiasts is that popular wheated brands such as Pappy Van Winkle and Weller can be extremely expensive. Thankfully, for those looking for a great affordable wheated bourbon, there are still plenty of options. Here, I'm taking a look at the best available for under $50. As long as it's under that price mark, is a bourbon, and has wheat in its mash bill, then it's eligible for this list.

With all these expressions having a similar price tag, the rating is almost exclusively based on tasting notes. Where I found it hard to split them, accessibility was also considered. I've had plenty of personal experience with a wide range of wheated bourbon, and this experience has allowed me to see which expressions excel in using this grain and which fall short; see the end of this article for more information on my methodology. The result is a list you can rely on when you purchase your next bottle of wheated bourbon.