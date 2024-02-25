How A Bourbon's Water Source Makes All The Difference To Its Taste

While wine connoisseurs discuss terroir when comparing blends, bourbon enthusiasts often speak of water. In the case of bourbon and whiskey-making, geography matters, particularly when it comes to water sources. "Theoretically, the influence of terroir on spirits should be more pronounced than that of wine, as wine is merely the product of grape juice, whereas spirits consist predominantly of water, often drawn directly from the ground," Dr. Craig Wilson writes in his research. Wilson concluded that how water is sourced and where water comes from impacts the sensory profile of your favorite dram.

Considering that a regular bottle of bourbon can be made up of as much as 60% water, this research makes sense. From mash used in production to the amount of water added before booze is bottled, water plays an instrumental role in the mouthfeel and flavor of bourbon. Minerals found in water affect both the fermentation and flavor of spirits. In short, the importance of H2O cannot be overlooked when it comes to the final tasting profiles of whiskies and bourbons.