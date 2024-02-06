How The Grains Used Actually Impact Whiskey's Flavor

In the intricate world of whiskey production, the selection of grains plays a pivotal role in defining and impacting the distilled spirit's final flavor profile. Whiskey can be made with rye, wheat, corn, and barley, and the way these ingredients are combined results in a distinctly unique flavor. To dive further into this topic, Tasting Table spoke with Colby Frey, a seasoned whiskey farmer and the co-founder of Frey Ranch Distillery.

Frey emphasizes how each different grain contributes uniquely to whiskey's taste. For instance, Frey said, "Rye is a little spicier, corn lends a sweetness, and wheat imparts a creamy mouthfeel." And, Malted barley, interestingly, can remind you of pastries. Frey adds how this nuanced understanding of grain flavors allows distillers to experiment with different mash bills, much like a chef fine-tuning a recipe. Specific combinations of grains in mash bills allow for whiskeys to range widely in taste and character.

One thing to note is that rye whiskeys, at least in the U.S., must be made with at least 51% rye. The other 49% is up to the whiskey distiller. "The fun part about whiskey is appreciating how vast and diverse the category has become," Frey added. The key to a diverse and rich world of whiskey is experimentation, starting with the mash bill and the choice of grains used.