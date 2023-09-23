Whiskey Is The Only Alcohol That Fully Cooks Out Of A Dish Within Minutes

You're in your kitchen preparing a sumptuous one-pan creamy, dreamy chicken dinner. Toward the end of cooking, you decide to elevate this dish to gourmet status by adding a splash of whiskey. The kitchen fills with an enticing aroma — smoky, oaky, and irresistibly rich. Your tastebuds are drooling. But when you dig in, the boldness from the alcohol is missing in action. "Where did the alcohol flavor go?" Well, it's gone in the air through evaporation.

Many people think all alcohol cooks out of food. That's not true for most alcohol or cooking methods. Whiskey is the only alcohol that fully cooks out of a dish within minutes. Unlike its alcoholic counterparts, such as beer and wine, whiskey is more volatile. Its rapid evaporation during cooking, while keeping the rich whiskey aromas intact, does give rise to a culinary implication. If you're using whiskey for its alcohol content or bite, you and your tastebuds will be disappointed. Whiskey's aromas will remain, but this won't be the boozy chicken dinner you intended it to be.