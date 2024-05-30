Why Collectors Will Love Blanton's Single-Barrel Bourbon

Collectors can strive to possess all eight bottle stoppers. While you can buy the stoppers sans bottle and bourbon online, Blanton's limits sales to two sets per individual. To make sure you have the order of letters lined up correctly, look closely at the Ns, as one features punctuation. The final stopper in the line-up, the S, features a sprinting horse that could be racing to a finish line or your next dram. Why a horse, you ask? Keep in mind that Blanton's is made in Kentucky where horses are a big deal, and Blanton's has admitted their intentions to pay respect to Kentucky's equestrian heritage with the stallion-studded pieces.

Though the unique stoppers first made appearances in 1999, they remain coveted pieces today, and the series of jockeys has become a kind of trademark for the brand. Coupled with the handwritten labels that list the barrel number, storage area from where the barrel was taken (Blanton's has a famous warehouse), and the date detailing when the barrel was emptied, these bottles of single-barrel bourbon are collector's items in every sense. The price of these bottles reflect this status, but for those who are able to shell out the cash and get their hands on the drink — without getting scammed by fake bourbon – will feel pleased in more ways than one.