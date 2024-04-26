How To Tell The Difference Between Real And Fake Bourbon, According To An Expert

Bourbon is big business and not just the multi-billion global market that exists for retail sales. No, there is also a thriving post-retail market where aficionados and investors buy and sell rare and sought-after bottles. Alas, whenever there is a fairly unregulated market such as this one, there are those who toss ethics out the door in service of the almighty dollar. That has led to reports of customers being duped by dubious merchants with bottles of bourbon that are not what they appear to be, as was the case with a large number of counterfeit bottles of Blanton's in 2021. Tasting Table reached out to Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward, Founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC, and Executive Director of Bourbon Charity to find out more about the phenomenon and what consumers can do to ensure they don't fall victim to phony bourbons.

"It is going to be very difficult for most people to detect a fake bottle of bourbon these days, especially with the technology and sophisticated methods that scammers use," Blatner explains. "The absolute number one thing to do when purchasing an ultra-expensive bottle of bourbon is to only do it from a licensed and reputable retailer or auction house with a return policy." He also encourages buyers to know what the return policy is before they make a purchase.