How Social Media Played A Major Role In Pappy Van Winkle's Success

Pappy Van Winkle was a real guy, and if he could see the way modern fans swoon for his namesake bourbon, he'd probably need a swig of the stuff himself to calm down. Despite not having an official Instagram account of its own, Pappy Van Winkle has emerged as something of a social media superstar. Bourbon at large has the craft cocktail boom and the rise of foodie culture to thank — but the contemporary dominance of Pappy brand bourbon owes its enduring dominion to the surge of social media in the 2010s.

Platforms like Instagram and Facebook are places for rare bourbon enthusiasts to connect and nerd out, and trading bottles seems like a natural progression of that connection. Pappy's consistently high demand and consistent scarcity also make it easy for folks looking to sell a bottle to do so, thereby self-perpetuating Pappy-mania. Anthony Bourdain was also a huge fan and took to social media to declare his Pappy passion. In 2011, the late great chef-slash-writer tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was "considering a full back Pappy Van Winkle tattoo." And in a 2012 episode of "The Layover," he raved, "If God made Bourbon, this is what he'd make" (via Wine Enthusiast). Nothing like a familiar face to draw attention and breathe new life into a classic brand. Pappy fandom dominance even inspired Costco to start selling the rare bottles last December. Still, social media's sweaty, passionate love affair with Pappy has a dark side.