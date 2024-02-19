11 Japanese Whisky Brands, Ranked

These days, there's no shortage of hype around Japanese whisky, but identifying the best brands can be a little trickier than expected, especially if you're just getting started on your foray into whiskies from Japan. As a relatively new market, at least in whisky terms, there are only a handful of well-known producers, with new distilleries of varying quality frequently appearing to make the most of the increased reputation demand.

For the most part, modern Japanese whiskies are strongly influenced by Scotch, following similar production methods and pursuing similar taste profiles. However, a factor that can make identifying great Japanese whisky trickier is the rarity of many of its bottles. As stocks dwindled during the market boom, bottles became harder to source, so prices inflated. However, rarity doesn't equate to quality, so while some bottles command high prices, this doesn't necessarily mean you're going to get a whisky that's worth what you pay for it.

As a whisky-lover with a long career in the high-end bar industry and a passion for popping my head into whisky stores and bars throughout my travels, I've been fortunate enough to try a wide range of brands, and learn much about the history – and possible future – of whisky in Japan. Below, is my personal selection of those worth keeping an eye out for if you're looking to delve deeper into the world of Japanese whisky.